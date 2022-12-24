Every new bettor looking for a reliable and fun sports betting destination came to the right place, as new players can take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL for a $1,250 on the house first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 16

By redeeming Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code for a $1,250 first bet, you’ll be utilizing one of the largest welcome offers in the entire sports betting market.

Click the offer code above to be taken to Caesars’ sign-up page. Begin signing up for your account, and type in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted. After that, you can bet up to $1,250 on any market you desire.

If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll get your stake refunded in the form of a free bet. Not only that, but 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be credited into your Caesars Casino account following the settlement of your first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook looks at the Week 16 NFL schedule

The game eyes across the world will be watching on Christmas Eve is the much-anticipated rematch between the 13-1 Eagles and 10-4 Cowboys. This game is a litmus test for both teams, as both look to prove worthy of being considered Super Bowl contenders.

Elsewhere, marquee Christmas Eve games include Bengals vs Patriots, Commanders vs 49ers, and a match between two of the NFC’s best teams in the Vikings and Giants.

The Raiders and Steelers will play Christmas Eve in primetime, in a game honoring the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and the tragic passing of Franco Harris.

There will be three games played on Christmas Day. Those games are Packers vs Dolphins, Broncos vs Rams, and Buccaneers vs Cardinals.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Steps to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook by clicking the welcome code above Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Use INQUIRERFULL as your promo code when prompted Read the Terms and Conditions Caesars has for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your first deposit of $10+ and place your first wager on any Week 16 NFL wager If you lose your first wager, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be credited to your Caesars Casino account after the settlement of your first bet Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

Caesars Sportsbook customers can receive additional sportsbook bonuses by taking advantage of their refer-a-friend promotion.

Send an interested party your referral code, and have them register for an account. If they do this and make an initial deposit of $50+, you’ll both earn $100 in free bets to use on the platform.

Each customer has a limit of ten referrals, which generously allows you to earn as much as $1,000 in free bets during the duration of this promotion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.