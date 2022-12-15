INQUIRERFULL is the all-important promo code you need to remember to enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook to claim your $1,250 welcome bonus for today’s Seahawks vs 49ers clash.

Caesars’ welcome offer is one of the best around when it comes to betting on today’s hotly-anticipated TNF clash between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.

To claim this offer, you just need to head to their online sportsbook, create your brand-new account using promo code INQUIRERFULL, deposit funds and place your first bet on any TNF market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of a free bet up to $1,250, with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits also yours as well.

Seahawks v 49ers TNF Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 43.5 Moneyline Seahawks (+3.5) -115 Over -110 +158 49ers (-3.5) -105 Under -110 -190

The Seahawks will be up against it today when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on TNF despite having the home advantage.

The 49ers are currently on a six-game winning streak, improving their record to 9-4 in the process, form that almost guarantees them a spot in the playoffs with a win today.

They’ve already beaten Seattle once so far this season, with this coming back in September, and given their recent results, the 49ers have managed to find themselves favorites despite being away from home.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account by using the link above Click or tap the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read your offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Seahawks vs 49ers market You’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 if your first bet loses 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account after your bet settles Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.