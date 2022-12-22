INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook to claim a huge welcome bonus of $1,250 to use on TNF’s Jets vs Jaguars clash.

Learn more about Caesars Sportsbook

See where Caesars ranks in our best NFL betting sites

See where Caesars ranks in our best sports betting apps

You’re able to get your first Jets vs Jaguars bet on Caesars up to $1,250, with you being able to claim the stake from your first TNF back as a free bet up to this amount with code INQUIRERFULL.

Simply head to their online sportsbook via the offer above, create an account using their promo code, make a deposit and place your first bet on any market for Jets vs Jaguars.

Jets vs Jaguars Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 38.5 Moneyline Jets (+1.5) -110 Over -110 -110 Jaguars (-1.5) -110 Under -110 -110

Caesars is giving the Jaguars just a 1.5-point spread for their game against the Jets today despite the sportsbook being unable to separate the two sides when it comes to the moneyline.

The Jaguars are on a high following their win against the Cowboys in Week 15, one that saw them come from 27-10 down to claim the win with a pick-6 in overtime.

They’re up against a Jets side that has struggled in recent weeks, with losses in the past few weeks seeing New York’s home record fall to 3-4 after seven games.

The Jets have lost all of their last three, form that’ll certainly fill the Jaguars with confidence going into today’s game.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter verify your personal information Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Jets vs Jaguars market If your first bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet settles, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.