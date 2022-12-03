With the knockout stage upon us, FanDuel is giving new players a generous welcome bonus for a $1,000 ‘No sweat first bet’ that can be used to wager on the USA vs Netherlands.

FanDuel promo code for USA vs Netherlands

Click to read more about FanDuel’s promo code

Click to read more about the best USA World Cup betting promos

If you’re looking to utilize FanDuel’s $1,000 welcome offer, you’re in luck. The steps to doing so are easy, as there’s no need to enter a promo code in order to be eligible for this promotion.

Click on the offer code above to be sent to FanDuel’s sign-up page. From there you just follow the guided directions and make your initial deposit of $10+.

After you’ve signed up, place your first bet on a USA vs Netherlands wager up to $1,000. Should you lose your wager, your stake will be refunded in free bets, ensuring you suffer no real financial loss.

FanDuel previews USA vs Netherlands

The USA vs Netherlands matchup will be the first knockout stage game the U.S. has played since 2014. They have a very tough challenge, as the Netherlands won two group stage games 2-0 and tied in their third game 1-1.

Luckily for the USA, they have stout defense working in their favor. Through their three group stage games, they allowed just one goal that came on a Gareth Bale penalty kick. Tyler Adams is making multiple defensive plays every game, and will be pivotal to their success.

For the Netherlands, their biggest player to watch will be Cody Gakpo, who is responsible for three of the five goals the Netherlands scored in group play. Netherlands are a much more experienced group, but the USA isn’t going to go down without a fight, as we saw in their gutsy 0-0 draw against England.

Click to read more about the World Cup odds

Click to read more about the Golden Boot odds

What is your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code?

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code FanDuel Sportsbook Promo $1,000 No Sweat First Bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

Steps on how to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

Start making your FanDuel Sportsbook account by using the offer code You won’t be prompted for a promo code to be enrolled in this promotion Read through FanDuel’s Terms and Conditions Make your initial deposit of $10+ Place your first bet on any USA vs Netherlands wager of your choice up to $1,000 If you lose this first bet, your stake will be refunded in the form of a free bet Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to FanDuel Sportsbook for additional bonuses

21+, AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s refer-a-friend promotion is another way existing customers can earn additional bonuses. $50 in sportsbook bonuses and $25 in casino bonuses can be earned by referring someone to FanDuel.

To do this, just send an interested party your referral code and have them sign-up through it. After they bet $10 on FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll both receive $50 in free bets. Likewise, if they play $10 on FanDuel Casino, you’ll both receive $25 in casino bonuses.

FanDuel will allow you to redeem this promotion ten times, which tallies up to a generous amount of bonuses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.