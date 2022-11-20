With this year’s World Cup right around the corner, the Inquirer has you covered with the best welcome offers and betting promos being offered by the most trusted sportsbooks for new users to place their first wagers on the soccer tournament.

Team USA has created tons of excitement due to an influx of youth that has the potential to be a major player in not just this tournament, but the next few tournaments. It’s because of this hype you won’t want to miss out on the chance to redeem one of these welcome offers.

More on the best USA World Cup betting promos

USA World Cup Offer of the Week: Caesars Sportsbook

The Inquirer has given Caesars Sportsbook the honor of being our USA World Cup offer of the week, and it’s not hard to see why when you look at everything this sportsbook has to offer.

To begin, Caesars’ welcome offer gives new customers a gracious welcome bonus of $1,250 in free bets to use on any wager of your choice. If you lose your bet, you’ll be refunded your stake in free bets by using promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

Caesars also offers a lot of live odds boosts props for players to wager on. These props’ odds are incredibly without being unrealistic.

When you throw in fantastic reviews from users and a smooth mobile app, it’s no wonder we recommend Caesars as your first destination for your USA World Cup betting desires.

Ranking the best USA World Cup promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: Claim a $1,250 first bet on Caesars alongside additional casino rewards

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most reputable sportsbooks in the U.S. They have competitive odds for soccer and all sports in general. They also have a wide number of team and player props for you to bet on in addition to a live graphic that shows you exactly what’s happening during every second of action.

As it relates to their welcome offer, Caesars has the most generous one currently on the market in the form of a $1,250 first bet. To enroll in this, you simply need to type promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up.

After you make your initial deposit and finish registering, you’re free to place your first wager on any World Cup prop you desire up to $1,250. If your first wager is unsuccessful, Caesars will refund your account your stake in the form of free bets.

That’s not all however, as Caesars is generous enough to throw in 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits for your Caesars Casino account following the settlement of your first bet.

Click to read more about your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: Claim a $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is another fabulous option for new bettors to go to and place their initial wagers. Like Caesars, they have a strong number of team and player props to choose from. They also have regular live odds boosts props that can give you a nice potential payday.

Additionally, you won’t find many sportsbooks with a better welcome offer than BetMGM. They’re offering new bettors a $1,000 risk-free bet upon sign-up by using promo code INQUIRERMGM.

Following registration, you’re all good to go forth placing your first wager on any prop of your choice. If your stake up to $1,000 comes out as unsuccessful, that stake will be deposited into your account for you to use as a free bet.

This is an easy offer to take advantage of, and one we can’t recommend enough if you’re new to sports betting.

Click to read more about your BetMGM promo code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo No Sweat First Bet: Claim a $1,000 risk-free bet

FanDuel is one of the most famous sportsbooks in the U.S. They’ve partnered with major North American sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, so you know they’re trustworthy. Not only that, but their casino and DFS services are equally praised by players.

One of their calling cards is having one of the best welcome offers on the market. Like BetMGM, FanDuel is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet upon sign-up. However, this welcome offer is even easier to redeem, as there’s no need to type in a promo code during registration.

FanDuel will allow you to place any wager on a game of your choice up to $1,000. If you happen to lose that bet, you’ll see your account refunded that play in free bets for you to try and seek redemption.

You’ll find a great parlay building system on FanDuel, with the most live odds boost props of any sportsbook as well. You can’t go wrong whatsoever by choosing this renowned sportsbook.

Click to read more about your FanDuel promo code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: Claim a second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook is a sportsbook that offers a bit of everything for every sports bettor. They offer livestreaming, something not everyone is able to offer. That makes placing live bets easy, as you can watch the game as it unfolds in real time. They also have a statistic tab to educate you on your wager before committing to anything.

Their welcome offer may only be half that as the three competitors above. However, $500 is still a generous amount.

This welcome offer gets redeemed immediately following registration. BetRivers’ promo code can also be redeemed without the use of a promo code, getting you straight into the action quicker.

If your first wager up to $500 loses, your account will be refunded with that $5oo in the form of a second chance bet.

Click here to read more about your BetRivers promo code

5. BetParx promo: Claim a $750 risk-free bet

BetParx Sportsbook’s limited availability is one reason it’s not as popular or well known as the major sportsbooks like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars. But with that exception, BetParx is a very good sportsbook that offers everything its competitors offer, and in some cases, offers them better.

Their welcome offer is a generous $750 risk-free bet that’s easy to redeem without any promo code being needed.

If your first bet up to $750 comes out on the losing side of things, you can rest assured knowing you’ll get a second chance with that $750.

With a very nice and easy to use interphase accompanying a massive amount of prop bets, BetParx is the complete package for those who live in a state where they can sign-up.

Other World Cup promo codes you can use

SI Sportsbook promo code SI200: Bet $20 win $200 in free bets

SI Sportsbook’s availability is currently limited to just three states in the U.S. However, this is a sportsbook you absolutely have to try if you’re a resident of one of these states. This is because SI offers one of the slickest looking interphases in the business as well as a kind welcome offer.

Their welcome offer gives new users $200 in free bets after they wager $20 with SI Sportsbook. In order to be eligible for this welcome offer, the only step you need to do is type in promo code S1200 when prompted at sign-up.

SI Sportsbook runs a lot of promotions for existing users, including timely ones that will come up to use throughout the entire tournament. You’ll also find plenty of live bets to place on this sportsbook.

Click here to read more about your SI Sportsbook promo code

SuperBook Sports promo: 100% first wager bonus up to $1,000

Another sportsbook with a welcome offer that can rival that of its elite competitors is SuperBook Sports. SuperBook Sports is offering a marvelous welcome offer that can get you a free $1,000 to use as your first wager.

This welcome offer doesn’t require the use of a promo code either, making it a very quick and painless process to sign-up with them.

SuperBook is another sportsbook that takes care of their existing users by offering a healthy amount of promotions. Whether it’s the group stage, knockout stage, or World Cup Final, you’ll be bound to find a promotion to help give you increased potential earnings.

Click here to read more about your Superbook promo code

How to redeem your 2022 World Cup promo code

Go to the sportsbook of choice by clicking on the offer code in this piece Click or tap the ‘Sign-Up’ button Make an account by entering and verifying your personal details If your welcome offer requires a promo code, type it in when prompted Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions in full Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit and be aware different companies will have different minimum deposit requirements Place your first wager on any market of your choice You’ll receive your free bets following the settlement of your first wager Your free bets and bonus funds will only last for so long before they expire The amount of time you have to use your bonus or free bet before they expire can be found in the specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.

World Cup schedule for team USA

Group Stage Opponent Date Wales Monday Nov. 21 2:00 p.m. EST England Friday Nov. 25 2:00 p.m. EST Iran Tuesday Nov. 29, 2:00 p.m. EST

Previewing the 2022 team USA World Cup roster

Since the country’s last appearance in the tournament, the roster has received a massive influx of youth. Not only has the team gotten younger, but they’ve gotten more skilled and athletic. The long-term potential for this team is believed to be higher than that of any former team to come before it.

Gone are the U.S. legends of old such as Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, and DeMarcus Beasley. The only holdover from tournaments of old remain to provide some valuable experience is DeAndre Yeldin.

But in terms of star power and who the country’s elite players are, the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, and Tyler Adams have all stepped up to the plate. Pulisic and McKennie are 24, Adams is 23, while Reyna is only 19.

Of the four young ascending stars the U.S. is riding on this year, Pulisic is the one who for the biggest club. He plays for Chelsea in the Premiere League, where he hasn’t been given many chances to start yet amidst some inconsistent play. Nontheless, Pulisic specializes in having jaw-dropping dribble moves that produce highlight reels.

These players are all midfielders or wingers. Having the team’s four best players all play on the attacking side of the field will make life difficult for opposing teams to defend.

The primary question for this group b squad is whether or not they’re too inexperienced to contend in 2022. In terms of pure talent, there’s no reason they can’t make it into the knockout stage. But experience is invaluable, and it’s been proven time and time again throughout the history of the tournament.

Even if this team doesn’t make it past the group stage, the future is incredibly bright for this team, as the marquee players only be entering their primes by the time 2026 rolls around.

Player Name Player Position Player Age Matt Turner Goalkeeper 28 Ethan Horvath Goalkeeper 27 Sean Johnson Goalkeeper 33 Sergiño Dest Fullback 22 Antonee Robinson Fullback 25 DeAndre Yedlin Fullback 29 Joe Scally Fullback 19 Shaq Moore Fullback 26 Walker Zimmerman Centerback 29 Aaron Long Centerback 30 Cameron Carter-Vickers Centerback 24 Tim Ream Centerback 35 Tyler Adams Midfielder 23 Weston McKennie Midfielder 24 Yunus Musah Midfielder 19 Luca de la Torre Midfielder 24 Kellyn Acosta Midfielder 27 Cristian Roldan Midfielder 27 Christian Pulisic Winger 24 Timothy Weah Winger 22 Gio Reyna Winger 19 Brenden Aaronson Winger 22 Jordan Morris Winger 28 Jesús Ferreira Striker 21 Joshua Sargent Striker 22 Haji Wright Striker 24

What do the World Cup odds look like for the USA?

The USA has a chance to make it out of their tough group stage draw and advance to the knockout stage should they be at their best.

Group play will be difficult, as there’s incredibly stiff competition in the form of England and Golden Boot winner Harry Kane. Iran and Wales also make up group b and have relatively similar odds to win group b as the U.S.

When it comes to bringing home the trophy and winning the entire tournament, oddsmakers aren’t sold on the team’s potential and don’t view them as top contenders. Caesars gives the USA odds of +10000 to win it all. Other major sportsbooks list similar odds.

The reigning World Cup champions France have the second best odds to repeat as the defending champion according to the major sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel. However, Brazil is the favorite to win it all. The South America club has won the most World Cups with five to their name.

Looking at the history of team USA in the World Cup

The USA missed the 2018 World Cup in what was their first absence since 1986. One of the countries without any World Cup titles, the best finish in the country’s history was the inaugural tournament in 1930. Since then, the USA has made nine of the last 20 events, not counting the 2022 one.

Their most recent appearance was in 2014, where they made it past the group stage. They advanced to the round of 16 in the knockout stage before being eliminated by Belgium 2-1.

That tournament was full of controversy for the U.S. before the tournament even began. Landon Donovan was a last minute omission from the roster. Donovan is the all-time goal scoring leader in the U.S. and participated in the three tournaments before 2014.

The USA also made it out of the group stage in 2010 with Donovan on the team, but couldn’t make it past Ghana in another 2-1 loss of the first knockout round.

After the 1930 team made it to the third place game, the best result a U.S. team has had in the tournament is a quarter-finals appearance in the 2002 World Cup that was held at both South Korea and Japan.

The country was part of group d that year, going 1-1-1 on their way to the knockout stage. After defeating Mexico 2-0, their run was put to an end by Germany in a 1-0 loss.

The country has never produced a golden boot winner, but did produce a young player award in 2002, as Donovan took home the award for that year’s tournament.

In the 37 total games the men’s team has competed in, they’ve won just eight games. Six of those 37 games resulted in a draw, while the other 19 games were losses. Head coach Gregg Berhalter will be tasked with beginning to improve that winning percentage in his first World Cup in the role.

World Cup Result 1930 3rd Place Game 1934 Round of 16 1950 Group Stage 1990 Group Stage 1994 Round of 16 1998 Group Stage 2002 Quarter Finals 2006 Group Stage 2010 Round of 16 2014 Round of 16

