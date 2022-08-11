Commercial Content, 21+

Inquirer readers can claim $100 in free bets by wagering just $5 with Sports Illustrated Sportsbook without the need to enter a promo code during sign-up.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Promo Code August 2022

More on Sports Illustrated Sportsbook promo code

What is the Sports Illustrated promo code?

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Promo Bet $5 Get $100 in Free Bets Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, CO and VA only, Terms and Conditions Apply

What is the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook bonus offer?

New users that sign-up with Sports Illustrated are able to claim $100 in free bets by wagering just $5 on any sports market.

Sports Illustrated sportsbook is only available in Colorado and Virginia, thus players in those states are the only bettors that can claim the welcome offer.

You’ll be able to use your free bets on whichever sports markets you please, allowing for variation when it comes to using your SI Sportsbook welcome offer.

How to use your Sports Illustrated Sportsbook promo code

Head to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the deal. No promo code is required for this offer Finish setting up your new SI sportsbook account Make an initial deposit and place a $5 bet on any market with odds -200 or greater You’ll be given $100 in free bets once your original bet has settled Free bet will expire after 7 days

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Offers for Existing Customers

Sports Illustrated also allows current users to get the most bang for their buck with their range of offers for existing customers.

Perfect 10

21+, CO and VA only, Full T&C’s Apply

Guess the result of 10 randomly selected games each week and to win a share of the $10,000 prize fund.

Should you be the only one to guess the 10 results correctly, you will receive all of the $10,000 for yourself.

If you don’t get them all, you get $1 in Free Bets for each correct answer for the first two weeks you’ve entered.

The Big Fly

21+, CO and VA only, Full T&C’s Apply

Place 3 bets of $10 or more on baseball, and you’ll get a $10 free bet. You’ll get more free bets after your 5th, 7th, and 10th bets on baseball that week.

Touch ‘Em All with 10+ bets in a week and you’ll receive $40 in free bets.

Three & Win

21+, CO and VA only, Full T&C’s Apply

Play the Three and Win by placing a parlay of 3 legs or more at a $25 or more stake, and if that bet wins, you win a $20 Free Bet Token.

Soccer Betbuilder Offer

21+, CO and VA only, Full T&C’s Apply

Every day, bet $25 or more on any soccer match using BetBuilder (min odds +200) and get a $5 free bet when your bet settles.

August sports events at Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

August sees the return of major European football, with all of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga returning to our screens in the next few weeks.

The NFL season is very nearly upon us now, with football fans having a number of preseason games to look forward to in August before the 2022 campaign gets underway with Bills vs. Rams in September.

Baseball fans still have a whole host of MLB action as the race for the playoffs heats up.

Golf fans have only a handful of tournaments left before the 2022 PGA Tour comes to a close, with the last of these being the Tour Championship at the end of the month.

The US Open provides tennis fans with something to look forward to following the excitement of Wimbledon last month, with the tournament itself carrying on into September.

Where is Sports Illustrated Sportsbook legal?

Currently, SI Sportsbook is only active in Colorado and Virginia.

SI is set to open its online sportsbook in other states in due time.

Colorado - Launched September 7 2021 just in time for the 2021/22 NFL season

Virginia - SI Sportsbook secured a Virginia sports betting licence in November 2021 but took its time making preparations. Eventually went live May 2022 following a lengthy launching process.

Where is Sports Illustrated Sportsbook launching next?

SI Sportsbook is a rebrand of 888′s online sportsbook, a sports betting site that is live in a number of states across the US already.

Since 888sport already is legal in New Jersey, Sports Illustrated almost assuredly will debut there in short order. 888 also has discussed how SI Sportsbook will next debut in Indiana and Iowa after launching in NJ.

After it’s established in those states, there’s no telling where Sports Illustrated may expand to.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Huge range of sports markets Only live in two states Excellent existing customer offers Welcome offer could be better Very clean interface for desktop and app

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook currently have a number of ways to deposit funds into your sports betting account, with these the methods that are currently available:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Credit/Debit Card $10 Free Instant Bank Transfer $10 Free Instant ACH $10 Free Instant PayPal $10 Free Instant Cash $10 Free Instant PayNearMe $10 Free Instant

Sports Illustrated sportsbook also allows users to withdraw funds from their sports betting account in a number of ways, with these being the options that are available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Transaction Fee Processing Time ACH $10 Free Up to 6 days PayPal $20 Free 4-5 Days Play+ $20 Free 4-5 Days Cash $10 Free Instant

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Customer Service

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Customer Service Phone Number 1-800-494-0364 Email support-co@sisportsbook.com Live Chat? No Live Chat Hours N/A

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has email and phone service options that are available 24/7, allowing you to contact them whenever you feel like it.

SI’s FAQ section is also incredibly helpful, answers queries and questions regarding a number of different areas of their online sportsbook.

They don’t have a live chat option of any kind, something they’ll need to add to their repertoire if they’re to add to the number of sportsbooks they’re competing with.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Review

SI’s sportsbook proves to be a hit, with a huge range of sports markets and generous selection of current customer offers.

The range of in-play and futures markets also prove to be some real pulling points when it comes to the online sportsbook as well.

SI could do with bolstering its welcome offer, as well as improving customer service options. However, overall, SI’s sportsbook is one that’s definitely worth giving a go when you get the chance.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook App Review

Sports Illustrated’s sportsbook app boasts a very well-designed layout, something that makes it incredibly simple and easy to use.

All of their markets are very easy to find and switch between, with loading times proving to be very fast no matter which area of their sportsbook you scroll through.

Download Size 27MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 12.2 or later Android Available Requires 5.0 or later

App Store Rating – 4.7 from 514 ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Store Rating - 3.8 from 172 ratings (August 2022)

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

What sports can I bet on with Sports Illustrated Sportsbook?

Sports Illustrated allows you to wager on a variety of different sports with its online sportsbook including all of the major sports such as football, basketball, baseball and hockey.

SI also allows you to place bets on the more obscure sports such as handball, darts and volleyball to name a few.

Is Sports Illustrated Sportsbook legit?

Yes. SI was previously known as 888Sport before a brand change, with 888 being a sportsbook that’s known across Europe.

Sports Illustrated is one of the most popular and well-known sports publications in the U.S.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.