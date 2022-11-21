If you’re looking to bet on Week 11′s MNF matchup between two NFC West rivals, the Inquirer has you covered with the best promo codes you can pick from.

Best promo codes for MNF Week 11

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250

The welcome offer you won’t want to pass up if you’re looking for the largest welcome bonus is Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer for a $1,250 first bet on the house. Caesars will also grant 1,000 tier credits and reward credits in casino rewards as part of their bonus.

Begin by signing up for an account via the offer code above. Use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted. From there, place your first wager on any Week 11 MNF prop up to $1,250. If your bet loses, your stake will be refunded in free bets. Your casino bonuses will be deposited regardless of your bet’s result.

Read more about your Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

Trailing Caesars but leading the remainder of the competition with their welcome bonus amount is BetMGM Sportsbook, who are offering a $1,000 risk-free bet to new customers who use promo code INQUIRERMGM during sign-up.

The steps after registration are similar to Caesars’. Place a wager on any MNF Week 11 prop of your choosing up to $1,000, and rest easy knowing your stake will be refunded to you in free bets. These free bets will expire within seven days.

Read more about your BetMGM Welcome Offer

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: Bet $5 Get $125

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most respected and prominent names in all of sports betting. They offer a marvelous parlay building service, along with competitive live odds boosts props and pre-built same game parlays.

Their welcome offer isn’t as generous as others in the industry however. Their welcome offer gives new players a $125 welcome bonus after they make their first wager of $5 with the platform.

Read more about your FanDuel Welcome Offer

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo: 2nd chance bet up to $500

The next sportsbook the Inquirer recommends for new players is BetRivers. BetRivers is one of the most user friendly options for bettors because they cater to new players while also offering extensive sports and props to bet on at fantastic odds.

The welcome offer BetRivers has allows new players to claim a $500 second chance bet by using promo code SPORTS during sign-up. If your first bet up to $500 loses, you’ll get a second chance to get something else right with your stake.

Read more about your BetRivers Welcome Offer

5. BetParx promo: First bet risk-free up to $750

The final sportsbook the Inquirer suggests MNF bettors go to is BetParx. BetParx suffers from limited availability more than anything. But if you’re in a state where you can take advantage of this sportsbook and their generous welcome offer, you should absolutely do so.

BetParx is giving a $750 risk-free bet to new players without the use of a promo code during sign-up. This is a very generous amount, and will allow you to see why BetParx is one of the up and coming names in the betting industry.

Previewing MNF Week 11

MNF viewers will get to witness and NFC West showdown this week, as the 5-4 San Fransisco 49ers look to remain ahead of the 4-6 Arizona Cardinals in the division standings.

The 49ers are a Super Bowl favorite in the eyes of many sports bettors despite their record not being the most impressive. But when you strip away the record and look at their roster, it’s arguably the most talented in the NFL. They’re healthier now than they’ve ever been, and have all the potential to become an elite team on both sides of the ball as this season continues to roll along.

The same can’t be said for the Cardinals, whose 4-6 record could be seen as overachieving to some. Their offense has been fine, but has been better since DeAndre Hopkins returned. However, now they’re without Zach Ertz the rest of the season. Their biggest concern has been their defense, which is one of the worst scoring defenses in the entire league.

Arizona won both of their meetings with San Fransisco last season, but have a lot of work in front of them to be able to do so again.

Best MNF Week 11 promo codes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.