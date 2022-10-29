When it comes to looking for a marvelous welcome offer to bet on the World Series with, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook’s $1,250 on the house first bet that can be redeemed with promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesars’ welcome offer is the most generous one new users will find when it comes to being able to place their first bet on the World Series. It’s also an incredibly easy one to redeem.

Simply register for an account with the renowned sportsbook to get started. When you’re prompted for a promo code, type the phrase INQUIRERFULL. That will enroll you in the promotion, and let you proceed to making your initial deposit.

After your initial deposit is made, you’re free to place a bet on any eligible World Series prop up to $1,250. If this wager is unsuccessful, Caesars will refund your account your stake up to $1,250 in free bets. They’ll also deposit 1,000 tier credits and rewards credits to your casino account regardless of your initial wager’s result.

Previewing the Astros vs Phillies World Series with Caesars Sportsbook

The Phillies and Astros are two teams that couldn’t be more different. The Astros have been regular playoff participants in the last decade, having made four of the last six World Series. Meanwhile, this is the Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011.

Houston was one of the MLB’s best teams in the 2022 regular season. They finished with 106 wins, and are led by a very healthy mix of youth and veteran experience. Their ace is the legendary Justin Verlander, but they have a deep rotation of excellent starting pitchers behind him.

Meanwhile, the Phillies struggled mightily to begin the season. They finished with 87 wins, which was only the third most in their division. But they have star power everywhere on their roster, including Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and more. Their biggest question is if their starting pitchers behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler can get the job done.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Visit Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type in promo code INQUIRERFULL Read the offer’s Terms and Conditions in full Finish setting up your account Make an initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any eligible World Series prop If your bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your initial bet has settled, you’ll get 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits issued to your casino account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

If you know someone who will want to bet on the World Series for the first time on Caesars Sportsbook, you can earn some additional rewards for you and that person by sending them your referral link. After they sign up and make a minimum deposit of $50+, you’ll both receive $100 in free bets.

Both parties will see their free bonuses credited into your account on the next Wednesday. Ten referrals per user is the maximum limit you can do. That means you can earn up to $1,000 in additional bonus funds with this offer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.