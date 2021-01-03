Lurie said in January of 2016 that Roseman would return from his one year of administrative exile and run the football operations but only if Roseman was willing to collaborate with lieutenants, who would be named later. Five months later, Lurie hired Joe Douglas and Andy Weidl as Roseman’s No. 2 and No. 3. Both made their names scouting college players. Lurie also moved Donahoe, the former Steelers GM, from player personnel director (a post he’d held for six months) back to senior advisor, the post to which he was hired in 2012 and occupies today.