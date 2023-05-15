The Eagles, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, officially have their schedule set for the 2023 season, and the Birds are favored in 14 of their 17 games.

Of the 272-game slate in the 2023 season, only eight games have a point spread of eight or more, including an additional 13 games with a touchdown or more spread on DraftKings, which has set a betting handicap for every game this season. Operators like BetMGM and Caesars have the opening week’s slate and points spreads posted, while FanDuel has Week 1 games and a select number of other games.

Of the eight games that have a team favored by eight points or more in each matchup, just two games included double-digit spreads. The Eagles are large favorites in one of those games, but the other team is not the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at the biggest opening spreads midway through May, with the NFL season a little under four months away.

Week 17: Eagles (-10) vs. Cardinals (Dec. 31)

On New Year’s Eve, the Jonathan Gannon-led Arizona Cardinals travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face the reigning NFC champions in what is expected to be an unfair matchup. Kyler Murray will likely be in no rush to return an underwhelming Arizona roster that looks like it’s in rebuild mode. It should come as no surprise that this game is one of the largest spreads, considering what the Eagles did to retool and the fact that the Cardinals likely may already out of playoff contention long before this game starts.

Week 8: Bills (-10) vs Buccaneers (Oct. 26)

Even just a year ago, a line this high between these two teams would seem inconceivable, but with Tom Brady retired and questions at quarterback for Tampa Bay, this could turn into an ugly game quickly. The Buccaneers still return several starters defensively, so this game could be a sneaky low-scoring affair if the Bills aren’t creating a ton of explosive plays, but the unknown under center could make a significant difference in how effective Tampa Bay’s offense is in 2023.

Week 3: Chiefs (-9.5) vs Bears (Sept. 24)

The Chicago Bears should theoretically take another step in the right direction this season with Justin Fields entering his third year, but defensively, several questions remain. Facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is difficult for any opponent, and this one should be no exception. This is a tricky point line, especially if the game gets out of hand early and the Bears put up some late scores to hit a backdoor cover.

Week 4: 49ers (-9.5) vs Cardinals (Oct. 1)

The Cardinals are one of two teams that will frequent this list more than once, and rightfully so. They are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. The 49ers may have questions at quarterback, but adding former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to an already scary defensive line featuring Nick Bosa and offensive weapons Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should allow San Francisco to roll past a bad Arizona roster.

Week 10: Bengals (-9.5) vs Texans (Nov. 12)

Despite the infusion of rookie of the year candidates C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson on either side of the ball, the Houston Texans under new head coach DeMeco Ryans are still a work in progress with expected growing pains. The Bengals, a couple of years removed from the Super Bowl, are primed for another excellent season led by the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. The Texans could keep this competitive if they can get stops defensively, but it’ll be a challenge to do so against Burrow and Co.

Week 1: Ravens (-9) vs Texans (Sep. 10)

Having the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson back in the saddle, along with bringing in Odell Beckham Jr. is a rough way to start the season, especially for the rebuilding Houston Texans. For the second time among early lines, the Texans are road underdogs of nine points or more, hinting at how oddsmakers feel about this Houston roster thus far. The rookie quarterback factor also seems to be in play.

Week 14: Bengals (-9) vs Colts (Dec. 10)

Another team rebuilding from the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts are not expected to be overly competitive this season, but they do have their future at quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The Bengals will likely be in the thick of a playoff race, so this will be a tough spot for the Colts, late in the season, with Richardson potentially under center. Cincinnati’s explosive offense could have a field day against a lackluster Colts defense.