The Sixers need role players, too. Who might Daryl Morey chase in free agency?

Daryl Morey was asked if the 76ers were inclined to go after role players instead of another maximum-salary addition in free agency.

“We’re definitely looking at fit,” the team president of basketball operations responded. “I think one of the things we’re excited about is Tyrese [Maxey]. … So we definitely look at fit. We’re not really focused, necessarily, on the exact bucket, whether it’s max, role player, or whatever.

“We’re focused on getting the best players within the CBA constraints, which is basically you only get so many; you only have so much money.”

Based on those constraints, a source said Nico Batum, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry are the free agents the team most likely would like to re-sign. Not only do they mesh well with All-Stars Maxey and Joel Embiid, they might not command a lot of money in the free-agent market.

The Sixers could have close to $65 million available in free agency. The team also has a first-round pick (No. 16) and a second-rounder (41) in the NBA draft on June 26 and 27, along with future picks to lump into a trade to acquire a player to fit around Maxey and Embiid.

The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade from a pool that includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

The Sixers could deal their draft picks in trades to acquire veteran role players with smaller contracts. They’ll also look to sign several of their free agents, only to realize bringing them back is not a reality.

But Batum proved to be a major asset who could help in their quest to win a championship if he stays. Oubre was a breath of fresh air, according to Morey. He also played hard, won over the city, and gave the Sixers key minutes. And Lowry, a six-time All-Star and NBA champion, was an extension of the coaching staff on the floor.

Hypothetically, let’s say the Sixers sign James to a max deal. He would make $51.4 million next season.

The Sixers still would have an $8 million and $6 million slot available for free agents. They’ll also have a way to generate another $5 million to $10 million slot. That will allow the team to get three guys making in that range of salary to go along with three max players — including Embiid ($51.4 million) and Maxey ($35.2 million).

The Sixers believe a roster loaded with three max players enables them to sign higher-caliber minimum-salary players. That’s how they’ll plan to build out their depth this season.

Batum, who the Sixers acquired via a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1, made $11.7 million last season. The team holds his Bird rights and has a cap hold of $17.5 million on the 35-year-old.

The Sixers feel like they will be able to work something out with him in free agency. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward didn’t expect to like Philadelphia, but ended up loving it here. And Embiid made it known to Batum what he expects him to do.

“You’re coming back to the Sixers,” he told his good friend while interrupting his media scrum following the season-ending Game 6 first-round loss to the New York Knicks on May 6.

That’s because the 16-year veteran was a great fit. He doesn’t need the ball to make an impact on offense. Defensively, Batum wasn’t just one of the team’s best perimeter defenders. He was able to guard all five positions for the Sixers.

As a result, he’s at the top of Sixers’ priority list for retaining free agents. However, he a candidate for a little more money than originally expected on a shorter deal.

While Lowry and Oubre also are major priorities, the Sixers ability to retain them could come down to what they’re willing to take in free agency.

Oubre signed a one-year veteran-minimum deal for $2.8 million on Sept. 26. His cap hold for next season is for $2 million.

But the Sixers realize Oubre played himself out of a minimum-salary contract. ESPN noted he’s a prime candidate to receive a room mid-level exception for $8 million. A league source echoed that, saying Oubre would have to slide into a $6 million to $8 million area if the Sixers are able to sign a third max player.

The thing is, Oubre made $24.6 million during his previous two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. That came after his one-year deal for $14.3 million with the Golden State Warriors. The 15.4 points he averaged this past season are tied for the third-most of his nine-year career. The swingman also proved to be a valuable defender.

“I just want to be loved for me,” Oubre said of what he’s seeking in free agency. “I don’t know about the business side of it. I mean, I do, but I can’t tell you what I know because I represent myself right now. At the end of the day, I wanna go somewhere where they respect and they love me. It’s been nothing but love here, of course.”

But what if another team offers him the money he made in Golden State and Charlotte, and the Sixers don’t? Will he still feel the love in Philly?

It’s reasonable for Oubre to want more money. But the Sixers were the only team that wanted him in free agency last summer. And the $6 million to $8 million slots could be the only ones they’ll have available this free agency.

So here’s the real question: Will he show the Sixers some love?

Meanwhile, they have a cap hold of $3.3 million on Lowry. He signed a $2.9 million deal on Feb. 13 to play with them for the remainder of the season after being waived by the Charlotte Hornets.

While the 38-year-old didn’t mention any potential destinations, the point guard acknowledged that he plans to play a 19th NBA season in 2024-25.

Maxey’s maturation as a point guard was noticeable since the acquisition of Lowry, a six-time All-Star at the position. The North Philly native also stayed in constant communication with Embiid.

In the twilight of his career, it’s hard to imagine Lowry demanding a lot of money in free agency. And that’s not a bad thing, considering he’s already made over $274 million in career earnings.

If willing to take a veteran-minimum salary, Lowry would be of great value for the Sixers.

He and Oubre were bargains this past season. They’re the type of players one has to retain or acquire to build around three maximum salary players.

“In those situations, I like having the challenge,” Morey said. “To me, finding the guys that are overlooked. The Kelly Oubres of the world. Getting a Kyle Lowry. Guys like that. I like that challenge. I think that’s something that the front office is very good at. So I think, yeah, compared to — basically you’re like ‘Have less good players, but more role players.’

“I think, generally, the history of the NBA would favor — even with the new CBA — get the studs who you can, then put the work and the onus on the front office to find the players that fit around it.”