Jordan Brand’s first World of Flight store in the U.S. set to open in Philly next week

Nike’s first “Jordan World of Flight” store in the United States is opening in Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 10, the Jordan Brand has announced.

The store, located at 1617 Walnut St. in Center City, will be the site of Nike’s sixth World of Flight store internationally and sits inside a 104-year-old building that features 7,000 square feet of commercial space. Milan was the site of the first Jordan-branded store in 2022, followed by Tokyo and Seoul in 2023, and Beijing and Mexico City in 2024.

Nike first proposed the Philly store in early 2024, and received approval from the city’s Historical Commission in March of last year.

“We’re thrilled to bring World of Flight to Philadelphia, a milestone that unites the rich energy of Philadelphia with Jordan Brand’s legacy of greatness,” said Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah in a release. “It’s a city that continues to have deep ties to Jordan, and one that we are proud to celebrate. It’s so important for Jordan to be of and for the communities that built us, and World of Flight is our connection point with our consumers and the culture. I can’t wait to watch the next chapter of our story in Philadelphia unfold.”

Philadelphia and the Jordan Brand have several ties. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Sixers guard Jared McCain are both Jordan Brand athletes. The first Jordan Wings Scholars awarded with college scholarships were from Philadelphia in 2015. And the brand noted its namesake, Michael Jordan, played his final NBA game in Philadelphia in 2003 as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Hurts, who signed an endorsement deal with Jordan in 2023, has been the subject of promotion throughout the city since winning the Super Bowl earlier this year. The brand added a “, HURTS” statue to LOVE Park ahead of the Super Bowl parade — along with a matching commercial — and the quarterback honored Philly slang with his “Jawn Air” custom Jordan 11 cleats in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think it is amazing that Jordan Brand chose Philadelphia for its first World of Flight store in the U.S. — it is a city that has shown me so much love and deserves the best,” said Hurts. “Jordan Brand has done so much work supporting youth and organizations in the Philadelphia community over the last 10 years, and now World of Flight is going to be a special experience for everybody that comes through.”

Hurts is quickly emerging as one of the faces of the Jordan Brand. He had Jordan as his guest during the Eagles’ Week 1 win, when he again wore custom cleats — and gave some gear to a local team before the game. He debuted new Jordan sneakers at training camp, dined with Jordan while visiting Nike headquarters, and joined the Jordan Brand’s Board of Greatness meeting in Greece. And that was just this year.

Last season, Hurts was fined by the NFL for wearing two different Jordan cleats against the Pittsburgh Steelers — earning him the nickname “Jalen Two Shoes.” The fine was picked up by the Jordan Brand, and during Super Bowl warmups, the Eagles quarterback wore “Bred” Air Jordan 1 cleats with the “UNBANNABLE” messaging on them, stemming from the commercial he starred in, celebrating 40 years of the Jordan Brand.

The press release added that the World of Flight store “represents Jordan Brand’s pinnacle retail concept, designed to showcase premium Jordan Brand product collections, styling, storytelling and experiences in a warm, soulful space rooted in Jordan’s history as a brand of flight.”

“We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” says Jeremy Bolds, Jordan Brand’s general manager in North America. “We are looking to serve a community that’s rich in culture and also drives one of the largest basketball demand markets in the U.S. We will meet and exceed their needs, not only with an incredible Jordan Brand retail experience but also by expanding out with programming — elevating local athletes, artists, creators and fans.”

To celebrate the store’s opening, the brand will be hosting a block party at 4 p.m. on Oct. 10, and throughout the day there will be “exclusive product drops, featuring highly sought sneakers, apparel collections, and customization services.”

The World of Flight store will open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. that day.