JB: We’re all human and we’ve all been through phases in our life where we’ve been feeling more or less confident. And we need to accept that Carson is in one of those phases where he’s not believing in himself the way he did in the past; or at least it looks that way. They’re not going to know whether he’s the long-term answer until they take some of that [negative] stuff out of there. Anything that interrupts him and causes him to question his confidence any more right now, I would stay away from for at least the moment. These next few games, it’s going to be tough for them to win them anyway. So why not take the time and see if they can get Carson back closer to what he’s historically been?