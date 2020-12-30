Answer: What’s up, Doc? Another great question by you. And I agree 100% with you. I was actually shocked by all the preseason hype this team received due to the reasons you just mentioned. It’s going to take time for this team to gel. In addition to that, this team doesn’t have an A-list, go-to perimeter player needed to contend for an NBA title. That player would also make things easier for Danny Green and Seth Curry. We knew that going in, and Rivers always told us they were behind other teams due to having 10 new players and a new coaching staff. The only surprise to me is that they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, not the Toronto Raptors.