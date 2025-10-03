The Big Picture: Phillies prepare for the NLDS, Eagles’ big win in Tampa, and other top Philly sports photos
The Phillies closed their season in style, the Eagles beat the Bucs, and the Flyers hit the ice for preseason hockey. These are the week’s best sports photos.
Each Friday, Inquirer photo editors pick the best Philly sports images from the last seven days. This week’s selection includes the Phillies closing their season on Nick Castellanos’ sacrifice fly, another ugly Eagles win, and the start of preseason hockey for the Flyers. Villanova basketball also got back on the court for media day.
