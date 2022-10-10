Doc Rivers uttered heading into the 76ers’ preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that “It’s really more about us.”

“You know, running our stuff,” the coach said. “Seeing our pace, playing a couple of different units tomorrow more than than we have because we haven’t had the ability to.”

Monday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will mark the third of four exhibition games for the Sixers (2-0).

» READ MORE: Like the Sixers, De’Anthony Melton hasn’t had much postseason success. He’s determined to change that.

The Sixers prevailed, 127-108, against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 3 at the Barclays Center without starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, and P.J. Tucker and reserve Danuel House Jr. They had their full roster in Wednesday’s 113-112 home victory over the Cavs (0-1). However, both squads rested their starters and reduced the minutes of some key reserve players after intermission.

In addition to key players receiving more playing time, you can expect the Sixers to be more locked-in Monday night.

“You know, preseason really doesn’t count, but opening night is right around the corner,” House said of the Sixers’ first game that does count on Oct. 18 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “You just want to gear up and be ready for opening night.

“So when opening night comes, it’s stuff that you just review instead of stuff you’ve got to spend multiple hours on explaining.”

On Wednesday, the Sixers unveiled their starting lineup of Harden, Embiid, Tucker, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang were the first two players off the bench, followed by House and Shake Milton. Paul Reed was the only other Sixer in their first-half rotation.

“I think we have a great idea [of knowing the season-opening rotation], but I can’t tell you we’re totally settled on it to be honest with you,” Rivers said. “Through practice, and you know what we have, two more games, I think it will kind of spell itself out.”

In regards to the backup center, Reed has held the role throughout the preseason. But Rivers said he and Montrezl Harrell, who didn’t practice on Sunday, both deserve to play. Harrell, according to the Sixers, was held out of practice with a right intercostal strain (ribs) and is listed day-to-day.

The thought is that both of them will end up playing every night. Some of their minutes will come at power forward. Tucker, the starting small forward, is also expected to see minutes as the small-ball center.

But on paper, this is the deepest Sixers roster since Rivers took over before the start of the 2020-21 season.

“You go through camp and I’m asking my coaches, ‘Who deserves to play?’” Rivers said. “They listed 10 guys, 11 guys. You know that’s not going to happen. And that’s a good problem.”

But their defensive woes are a problem they would like to solve.

They were horrid on defense in the first half on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: For a Sixers group with lofty goals, communication is key on the defensive end

So communicating on defense, switching into the right matchup, finding open shooters and closing out on shot attempts are the things they talked about improving on Friday.

Rivers added “ball pressure” to the list after Sunday’s practice.

“Picking up the floor, putting more pressure on the ball, denying elbow catches,” he said, “so those are the things we want to do better.”

The biggest thing for the Sixers is keeping the ball in front of them. Their defense breaks down when the ball handlers drive by them and weak-side defenders have to leave their assignments to help out.

Those will be areas to pay attention to on Monday. But this game won’t be treated like a dress rehearsal leading to the starters being able to rest for the final preseason game.

It’s more of a barometer of where the Sixers are and who’s going to play a lot of minutes. Rivers said the starters will also play against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at home.

Bassey sighting

Fourth-string center Charles Bassey showed promise on Sunday.

“Charles had his best practice in a long, long time,” Rivers said, “because he was blocking shots. He was active. And we complimented him on that.”

» READ MORE: Sixers waive Trevelin Queen, bringing training camp roster down to 19 players

The Sixers want to see more of that from the second-year player. He showed last season that he can fulfill that role. The team just wants him to be more consistent.

“He does it at times, and he doesn’t do it at times,” Rivers said. “He’s a big. He’s got to be a big. And that’s what we need him to do.”