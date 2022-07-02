There’s nothing quite like waking up on the first day of a three-day weekend — except for maybe waking up at the start of a four-day weekend, but we’ll take what we can get. You’ve made it through the week and now have some time to slow down a bit.

Maybe you want to prepare for a Fourth of July barbecue. Maybe you plan on hitting the links or heading to the Shore. Or maybe you had a busy week and want to catch up on some things you might’ve missed while you were hard at work. If that’s the case, then you’re in luck. We’re back with our weekly roundup of the best and biggest Philly sports stories you might have missed.

This week, we’ll start with a story from Isabella DiAmore, who caught up with Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety is also known by another name, Weapon X, one he shares with his comic book inspiration, Wolverine.

Recently, Dawkins graced the cover of a new limited-edition Marvel comic book, and he spoke to Bella about what that means to him and why he is the embodiment of Weapon X.

Growing up, Dawkins was infatuated with the X-Man series. Dawkins compiled his own collection of comic books and would read the comic section in the Sunday paper and record the cartoon series on his VCR. Becoming Weapon X in his NFL career gave Dawkins a chance to live out his childhood imagination.

“There’s the inner depths of the Wolverine people don’t know,” said Dawkins, 48. “You just think he’s a cartoon character, but it lets you see an individual that has a lot of flaws to it. [An] Individual that sometimes has trouble controlling his temper, his anger, and I had those issues at times, so there’s a lot of parallels between the character and myself.

“But at the same time, when it’s time to fight, you’ve wanted him on your side, because he’s never gonna hold back. Even if it’s bad odds, you want him on your side and he’s always gonna fight for those that he loves, so that reminds me of myself.”

When Dawkins transformed into Weapon X, he said his mind would go numb, releasing a part of his personality nobody had seen. His alter ego allowed him to let go of the anger he kept contained.

His game day behavior carried over into other aspects of his life, whether that be pushing his teammates, whom he referred to as “cats,” beyond the limit or becoming fixated on his own mental capacity, which at times turned him into his own worst enemy. — Isabella DiAmore

You can read Isabella’s full story, here.

What you need to know

These are some of the most important stories from the last week or so that you might’ve missed.

Worth the time

Each week, we highlight a story here that might have felt a little long to commit to during the week but is absolutely worth the time. This time, it’s a roundtable discussion predicting the 26 players who will make the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2022 World Cup roster. Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, and Gustav Elvin broke it all down.

Andrea Canales, Inquirer Soccer Editor: In the latest USMNT games, who helped themselves, and who didn’t? I liked Luca de la Torre a lot; great initiative and creativity.

Jonathan Tannenwald, Inquirer Soccer Writer: Sean Johnson also helped himself and Ethan Horvath did not. Jesús Ferreira helped himself even though he had so many glaring misses in the first two games. Haji Wright did not help himself, but Gregg Berhalter didn’t give him much of a chance.

Gustav Elvin, Inquirer Flyers Editor: De la Torre for me – his assist against El Salvador might have locked up his spot on the World Cup roster.

Andrea Canales: Ferreira was at least creating chances. I’d have felt better about Haji’s outings if he created more even without scoring. What’s weird is Jordan Morris’ stock didn’t rise for me even after the tying goal vs. El Salvador. I’m unfairly judging him, perhaps, against the player he was pre-injury.

Jonathan Tannenwald: Morris has a chance, but it’s more because he can play multiple positions. If the U.S. forwards in Europe – Pepi, Wright, Daryl Dike and Josh Sargent – struggle early in the season, Morris could factor in.

Gustav Elvin: Ferreria is another that helped himself, scoring four goals is scoring four goals even against lesser opposition, especially for maybe the most unique striker in the pool.

Click here to read the full, much more visually-appealing convo.