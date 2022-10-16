The two days before the Sixers’ 2021-22 regular-season opener were filled with “clutter,” as Doc Rivers coined.

Ben Simmons’ return to practice was short-lived, when he was kicked out of a workout hours before the team traveled to New Orleans for their first game. He never formally participated in team activities again, before the blockbuster deadline trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets and brought the Sixers James Harden.

A year later, the buzz around these Sixers is quite different.

Harden and MVP contender Joel Embiid now have a full season to develop their partnership. After another disappointing second-round playoff exit, the Sixers made clear upgrades around their core to bolster their depth, defense, versatility and overall toughness. Nobody is shy about the Sixers’ championship aspirations, though the top of the Eastern Conference remains formidable.

Here are 10 storylines to monitor as an intriguing Sixers season unfolds:

1. Dynamic duo

The Harden-Embiid pick and roll was immediately lethal, ranking first in the NBA in that limited sample size. But Rivers was disappointed with how the Sixers’ offense stagnated as the season wound down. To optimize the partnership, Harden must blend his sharp facilitating with more explosion when he shifts to scorer mode. Embiid might not lead the NBA in scoring for the second consecutive season, but wants to remain a well-rounded offensive threat. And teammates must operate around that duo as floor-spacers, cutters and shooters.

2. Mad Maxey

Expectations are high for Tyrese Maxey following a breakout 2021-22 season. And though one should always take preseason games with a gallon of salt, Maxey shot a blistering 55.6% on 4.5 three-pointers per game (and 52.2% on 11.5 overall field-goal attempts per game). He looks as comfortable and confident as he says he feels, a result of knowing his role as an aggressive scorer. It’s possible that he, not Harden, will be the Sixers’ second-leading scorer this season.

3. Tucker’s influence

The Sixers’ prime free-agent acquisition, P.J. Tucker does not light up a stat sheet. But he defends every position, fights for rebounds, tires bigger defenders out by running from corner to corner and leads with his voice. It might take a savvier basketball eye to notice Tucker’s impact, but teammates have already raved about the intangibles he brings.

4. Getting defensive

Embiid set the bar high on media day by saying he wants the Sixers to be the NBA’s top defense this season. Considering the Boston Celtics’ and Milwaukee Bucks’ stout units also reside in the Eastern Conference, that’s a lofty goal. But the Sixers absolutely upgraded their personnel on that end of the floor. In addition to Tucker’s versatility and toughness, De’Anthony Melton is an active perimeter pest and also a terrific rebounder for his size. Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell both play a rugged style. Second-team All-Defensive selection Matisse Thybulle is still on the roster, while Embiid has vowed to be more forceful on that end of the floor. This should all allow the Sixers to more aggressively switch and trap, and perhaps to pressure the entire length of the court.

5. Nov. 22

That’s when Simmons returns to Philly and, unlike when he sat on the bench with a back injury last March, should face the Sixers as Net for the first time in the regular season. During the preseason opener earlier this month, Simmons received a taste of the reception he is likely to receive from Sixers fans, when those who traveled to Brooklyn booed, then mockingly cheered his two missed free throws. The Tuesday before Thanksgiving should be epic theater.

6. East gauntlet

On paper, the Sixers are noticeably improved. But their first two games of the regular season — at Boston Tuesday, and home against Milwaukee Thursday — could provide a harsh reminder of how tough this conference will be. Additionally, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are up-and-coming teams, while Miami is a steady threat. The Nets, meanwhile, are a wild card given their offseason drama.

7. Going small

The Sixers do not have a traditional 7-footer behind Embiid, meaning the smaller Harrell, Tucker and Paul Reed will occupy the backup center position. That could be at the core of some of the Sixers’ more interesting lineup combinations, given those players’ ability to switch on defense and provide an energetic spark. Reed even suggested putting all three of them on the floor at times.

8. Harris’ evolution

Tobias Harris’ role changed the most as a result of the Harden trade. Instead of running large chunks of the offense through him, the Sixers needed him more on the catch and shoot and as a reliable defender. Some will still gripe about Harris’ contract, but he never publicly fussed when those responsibilities shifted. He enters this season having clearer expectations on how he fits into this particular roster.

9. Shooting their shot

Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz ended last season struggling mightily with their shots — and injuries were to blame. But both are in a much better place physically entering this season. Niang’s rotation spot is more secure, especially after how he played off Harden following the trade. But Korkmaz has flashed an ability to fill it up in bunches during his NBA career — including during last season’s opening night.

10. Another trade?

The Sixers increased their depth through their offseason moves, putting some players who were rotation locks last season in a situation where they are now fighting for minutes. They were forced to waive two young players, Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, whom Rivers believes have NBA futures. And somewhat coincidentally, several of those role players are on favorable contracts that could be used in a future trade to upgrade a weakness that surfaces during the season. Niang, Reed and Shake Milton are all on expiring contracts. Thybulle is extension-eligible, while Korkmaz has two years remaining on his deal. With Daryl Morey, virtually no move is out of the realm of possibility.