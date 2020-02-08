One thing the XFL will get is exposure, with more than half of the season’s 43 games scheduled to appear on broadcast television. Thanks to deals struck with Fox and Disney, every game will be televised, with Saturday games mostly airing on ABC and Fox, and Sunday games mostly appearing on ESPN and FS1. The broadcasts are expected to offer unparalleled access to players and coaches by airing live play-calling audio. There will also be a focus on gambling, including displaying the point spread and over/under on the game’s score bug.