Do not go camping or hiking if you’re feeling sick. As per usual, follow basic health guidelines, like social distancing, avoiding touching your face, taking hand sanitizer with you and using it regularly, and covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing. Bring a mask in case you have to interact with other people at the campground. And since you’re staying overnight in a place with no laundry facilities, you’ll probably want to pack more than one.