Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began in September 2018 with a string of Philly dates, and he hasn’t found the end of the road yet. He’s stopping back in town on Friday and Saturday, and will continue to circle the globe until December 2020 (as it stands now). The former Reginald Dwight has two recent versions of his life story on display — in the biopic Rocketman and his own new memoir, Me. Don’t expect personal revelations at the Wells Fargo Center, though: His set list has barely changed since he was last in Philly. That matters little, since it’s full of the same timeless hits he composed with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin throughout his (mostly) glittery career. — Steve Klinge