The best of the Jersey Shore for summer 2025: Pizza, pups, concerts, and more

The Shore season is officially underway. Whether you’re a die-hard Wawa-in-hand beachgoer or someone who prefers long weekends of boardwalk food, boutique shopping, and back bay sunsets, there’s no wrong way to do summer at the Jersey Shore.

And wherever you fall on that spectrum, The Inquirer has everything you need to plan the perfect trip.

Looking for the best pizza or a low-key clam shack worth the drive? Want to know what beaches allow dogs, how to get weed delivered, or where to catch a concert? We’ve rounded up our best Jersey Shore stories — including critic Craig LaBan’s must-try restaurant picks — so you can spend less time Googling and more time soaking up the sun.

Here’s your guide to the Jersey Shore.

Not all beaches welcome dogs during summer, but there are plenty of Shore towns that allow leashed pups — and even a few that cater to them with dog parks and pup-friendly dining. This guide includes beach rules by town, safety tips, restaurant recs, and hotels that allow dogs.

➡️ Read the full dog-friendly guide

We sent food reporter Michael Klein across the Shore to find the best pizza spots, from Northfield to Cape May. Whether you like your pie Neapolitan-style, rectangular and crunchy, or overloaded with pepperoni grease (hi, Tony Boloney’s), there’s a slice for everyone.

➡️ See the best Jersey Shore pizza picks

She’s older than the Statue of Liberty, she has a “pane in the butt,” and she might be the Shore’s sassiest roadside attraction. Columnist Stephanie Farr takes a nostalgic — and hilarious — tour of Margate’s most beloved pachyderm.

➡️ Tour Lucy the Elephant

Located halfway between Philly and the beach, Hammonton is more than a pitstop. It’s a destination of its own with an Italian festival, incredible tacos, vintage shops, a growing arts scene, and some of the region’s best cannoli.

➡️ Discover Hammonton

You won’t find your corner steak spot from Philly down the Shore, but these three spots — in Atlantic City, Mays Landing, and Wildwood — actually deliver on roll quality, meat flavor, and that essential cheesy goodness.

➡️ Try these Shore cheesesteaks

Legal cannabis is here, and delivery is an option in many Shore towns — even ones that have banned dispensaries. Here’s how it works, where to order from, and what to know before lighting up on your Shore vacation.

➡️ How weed delivery works at the Shore

Forgot your dress for that Shore wedding? Need a new pair of statement shades or a designer cover-up? These 11 Shore boutiques — from Margate to Stone Harbor — bring the style, whether you’re headed to happy hour or a beachside soirée.

➡️ Shop the Shore

Critic Craig LaBan shares his favorite places to eat, from high-end BBQ and fresh-caught seafood to Mexican hidden gems and family bakeries. These are the spots worth going out of your way for.

➡️ Check out LaBan’s Shore picks

No Atlantic City beach concerts this year? No problem. From casino showrooms to Asbury Park clubs and the Ocean City Music Pier, here’s where to catch the biggest acts at the Shore — including Blink-182, Mavis Staples, and Hozier.

➡️ Find a Shore concert

