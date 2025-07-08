Skip to content
The best of the Jersey Shore for summer 2025: Pizza, pups, concerts, and more

Planning a trip to the Jersey Shore? From Craig LaBan’s 25 top restaurants to dog-friendly beaches, Shore concerts, boutiques, weed delivery, and pizza — here’s your full summer guide.

(FILE PHOTO) A triple-dip cone of three blueberry flavored ice creams: (from top) Blueberry Cheesecake, Hammonton Blueberry, and Sweet Cream and Blueberries at Royale Crown Homemade Ice Cream in Hammonton August 5, 2015. There's a lot more to do than Blueberries in the famous half-way-to-the-Shore-hamlet.
The Shore season is officially underway. Whether you’re a die-hard Wawa-in-hand beachgoer or someone who prefers long weekends of boardwalk food, boutique shopping, and back bay sunsets, there’s no wrong way to do summer at the Jersey Shore.

And wherever you fall on that spectrum, The Inquirer has everything you need to plan the perfect trip.

Looking for the best pizza or a low-key clam shack worth the drive? Want to know what beaches allow dogs, how to get weed delivered, or where to catch a concert? We’ve rounded up our best Jersey Shore stories — including critic Craig LaBan’s must-try restaurant picks — so you can spend less time Googling and more time soaking up the sun.

Here’s your guide to the Jersey Shore.

🐾 Can I bring my dog to the beach? Here’s your guide to pup-friendly beaches, stays, and restaurants

Not all beaches welcome dogs during summer, but there are plenty of Shore towns that allow leashed pups — and even a few that cater to them with dog parks and pup-friendly dining. This guide includes beach rules by town, safety tips, restaurant recs, and hotels that allow dogs.

➡️ Read the full dog-friendly guide

🍕 The best pizza at the Shore, from classic boardwalk slices to coal-fired masterpieces

We sent food reporter Michael Klein across the Shore to find the best pizza spots, from Northfield to Cape May. Whether you like your pie Neapolitan-style, rectangular and crunchy, or overloaded with pepperoni grease (hi, Tony Boloney’s), there’s a slice for everyone.

➡️ See the best Jersey Shore pizza picks

🐘 Inside Lucy the Elephant, the 143-year-old kitsch icon of the Jersey Shore

She’s older than the Statue of Liberty, she has a “pane in the butt,” and she might be the Shore’s sassiest roadside attraction. Columnist Stephanie Farr takes a nostalgic — and hilarious — tour of Margate’s most beloved pachyderm.

➡️ Tour Lucy the Elephant

🫐 Hammonton isn’t just blueberries — it’s a Shore stop worth making

Located halfway between Philly and the beach, Hammonton is more than a pitstop. It’s a destination of its own with an Italian festival, incredible tacos, vintage shops, a growing arts scene, and some of the region’s best cannoli.

➡️ Discover Hammonton

🧀 The Shore ain’t Philly — but these three cheesesteaks are worth the trip

You won’t find your corner steak spot from Philly down the Shore, but these three spots — in Atlantic City, Mays Landing, and Wildwood — actually deliver on roll quality, meat flavor, and that essential cheesy goodness.

➡️ Try these Shore cheesesteaks

🌿 Yes, you can get weed delivered at the Shore — but it’s not quite like ordering pizza

Legal cannabis is here, and delivery is an option in many Shore towns — even ones that have banned dispensaries. Here’s how it works, where to order from, and what to know before lighting up on your Shore vacation.

➡️ How weed delivery works at the Shore

👗 The Shore’s best boutiques for vacation fashion (and last-minute outfits)

Forgot your dress for that Shore wedding? Need a new pair of statement shades or a designer cover-up? These 11 Shore boutiques — from Margate to Stone Harbor — bring the style, whether you’re headed to happy hour or a beachside soirée.

➡️ Shop the Shore

🍽️ 7 restaurants our critic can’t wait to revisit at the Shore this summer

Critic Craig LaBan shares his favorite places to eat, from high-end BBQ and fresh-caught seafood to Mexican hidden gems and family bakeries. These are the spots worth going out of your way for.

➡️ Check out LaBan’s Shore picks

🎶 The best pop concerts at the Shore this summer

No Atlantic City beach concerts this year? No problem. From casino showrooms to Asbury Park clubs and the Ocean City Music Pier, here’s where to catch the biggest acts at the Shore — including Blink-182, Mavis Staples, and Hozier.

➡️ Find a Shore concert

🍽️ 25 Jersey Shore restaurants to hit this summer

From a clam shack in Beach Haven to standout spots in Atlantic City and Cape May, Inquirer critic Craig LaBan shares his top Shore picks — including barbecue, Mexican, and some of the best seafood around.

➡️ See Craig LaBan’s picks