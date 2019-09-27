The front page of the Sept. 28, 1918, issue of The Philadelphia Inquirer encouraged marchers and onlookers to join together in song at that day’s Liberty Loan parade, which inadvertently spread a virulent strain of the flu throughout the city. After six months, the death toll had reached 20,000 in Philly; in time, the worldwide death rate climbed to more than 50 million. The forthcoming Mutter Museum’s Spit Spreads Death exhibition (launching Oct. 17) and its corresponding “performance art parade,” marching up Broad Street on Saturday, aim to memorialize the tragic event. Led by British art collective Blast Theory — who will film the event for use in the exhibition — the parade will use songs, glowing floats, and cell phone screens to pay tribute to the 751 Philadelphians who died on Oct. 12, the pandemic’s deadliest day. Members of the public are welcome to join in (sign up at spitspreadsdeath.com) but please, if you’re not feeling well, stay home. — Patrick Rapa