The snow in Philly has cancelled or postponed these weekend events

A winter storm is blowing through Philly on Friday, closing schools and causing travel headaches for everyone in the region. In an official statement from the city, Mayor Cherelle Parker advised folks to “stay home if you can,” while around town, events are being canceled or postponed. This list will be updated throughout the weekend, so stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available.

Still on:

Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will stay open for its last few days until 9 p.m., according to its website.

World Café Live

All events for tonight and this weekend are still on, according to the Box Office. Check World Café Live’s Instagram and Facebook for weather updates and possible event postponements.

Uncle Bobbie’s MLK Radical Symposium

The MLK Radical Symposium featuring keynote speech from Uncle Bobbie’s owner and author Marc Lamont Hill is still on, according to the coffee shop’s Instagram.

Postponed:

The Inquirer x Fitler Club

The Inquirer x Fitler Club live event series panel on sober culture, “Cheers to Mocktails!,” has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.

Clay Studio

Clay Studio’s 50th anniversary event, originally scheduled for Jan. 20, is postponed to Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Save Chinatown Coalition workshop

The Save Chinatown Coalition’s community-sourced design workshop to envision alternative uses for Center City blocks at Market and Filbert Streets, where the 76ers are proposing to build a basketball arena, has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 27 at 9 a.m.

Mean Girls Drag Brunch

Mean Girls Drag Brunch at Dock Street South on Saturday, Jan. 20, is postponed to Jan. 27, at 12 p.m.

Canceled:

The Barnes

Closed on Friday starting at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather. Check for weather updates on The Barnes Instagram.

Independence Blue Cross River Rink

Winterfest at River Rink will be closed on Friday for inclement weather. Check for updates on the Delaware River Waterfront website.

Kid Rave!

The South Philly play space, Beehive at Bok, has canceled its Friday night event, Kid Rave!, according to social media posts. Refunds will be issued.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

On Instagram, the Museum of Art announced that it would be closed Friday due to inclement weather.