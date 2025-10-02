🎨 The Philly fall arts guide is here | Things to do

A friend of mine said Philly is the only city in the world where visitors and lifelong residents have a list of their favorite murals – proof that the city’s artistic offerings deserve global recognition.

Of course, as most Philadelphians know, Philly arts are much more than the murals and enlarged portraits that adorn our walls. The city is home to nationally recognized musical theaters, top-end opera houses, concert halls, and performance arenas. And this fall’s offerings are all baked inside the Inquirer’s Fall Arts Guide.

The guide is a roadmap to the best happenings in the arts scene this season, so grab a copy and read up on the latest mural unveilings, arts exhibitions, comedy shows, orchestral performances, institutional transformations, and so much more. Then, after you’ve read through the guide, give the city’s creatives and arts leaders a bow. Philly is where art lives, but these folks are continuing to water its expansive pastures.

This week’s lineup:

🎞️ Philadelphia Film Festival tickets: The 34th edition of the annual festival returns with a slate of local and international films, community screenings, Q&As, and more. 👑 A Royal Ending: The Tony Award-winning Six the Musical, a play about King Henry VIII’s six wives, will have its final show at the Academy of Music on Sunday. 🖼️ Deadly prey on full display: The Deadly Prey Gallery Exhibition opens at Philamoca on Thursday.

The Fall Arts Guide has arrived

Baked inside The Inquirer’s Fall Arts Guide are over 100 shows, concerts, and exhibits for Philadelphians to experience. This season boasts a slew of star-studded concerts, orchestral performances, top theater picks, and comedy shows.

There are also some noteworthy organizational changes and venue openings, including the Painted Bride Art Center’s new venue in East Parkside. Among the new faces in Philly’s arts scene is Grammy-nominated musician Nathalie Joachim, who is showcasing her Haitian heritage and storytelling gifts as Opera Philadelphia’s new composer-in-residence

The best things to do this week

🎭 Theater at the Walnut: The Tony-winning play, Million Dollar Quartet, kicked off at Walnut Street Theater on Tuesday, and will run through Nov. 2

📽️ Film lovers rejoice: Tickets to this year’s Philadelphia Film Festival, a lineup that features more than 100 screenings, are available on Friday.

👕 Theater support t-shirts: En Route, the Philly-based marketing and public relations agency, launched “Support Philly Theater” this week. The t-shirt advocacy campaign is designed to amplify the region’s stages. Shirts that say, “It’s Always Showtime in Philadelphia” and “Philly Theater Kid” are available for purchase.

🧟 A gallery of movie posters: For one night at Philamoca, Chicago’s Deadly Prey Gallery will be selling life-sized, Ghanaian movie posters, prints, books, and merch on Thursday. The free exhibition, titled Deadly Prey Gallery and Demons (1985), will open at 4. For $10, guests can also enjoy the film screening of Demons by Lamberto Bava.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Roxtoberfest, Thrift to Death Market, St. Nicholas of Tolentine Italian Festival

The thing of the week

The countdown to Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has officially begun.

Swifty Nation will be up at midnight to hear her 12th album, which follows the behind-the-scenes film of Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” and is expected to have pop hits akin to her earlier hits.

Local fans are exploring ways to enjoy the latest project from Swift. Some plan to bake her chai sugar cookies, curl up on a couch, and listen to the magic from their speakers. Others are joining listening parties and themed events happening across Greater Philadelphia.

Fall fun this week and beyond

🪡 Tailor your experience at Design Philadelphia: This annual festival shines a light on the impact and excellence of the city’s design community. Through Oct. 12, attendees can enjoy a wide range of tours, programs, and workshops all over the city.

🐼 Panda Fest is here: Prepare to eat your way through more than 60 Asian food vendors this weekend. The festival will be packed with Asian cultural performances, picture-worthy Panda inflatables, and custom festival merch to take home.

👻 Boo at the Zoo: Norristown’s Elmwood Park Zoo is offering a seasonal favorite on Friday, complete with trick-or-treating, playground fun, and plenty of animals for kids to visit.

👪 Some of our favorite things: For Hispanic Heritage Month, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will host a free family-friendly festival on Sunday. There will be music from Catherine Pimiento, print-making led by Fabiola Lara, and other activities for all ages in the main plaza.

Staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend.

🎤 Friday: NBA YoungBoy may not know ball, but his music and influence certainly generate arena-sized crowds. With openers Mellow Rackz and Offset performing along his side for his concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Louisiana native will prove he’s among the biggest names in the rap game.

🎸 Saturday: Off the heels of her new album, Neon Grey Midnight Green, indie singer-songwriter Neko Case drops into The Met Philadelphia on Saturday.

🎸 Saturday: To close out the Mann Center’s season, the jammy Connecticut band Goose is setting the outdoor stage ablaze on Oct. 4 with electrifying hits and rock jams.

🎤 Saturday: Raphael Saadiq is playing at the Keswick Theatre on Saturday. The iconic vocalist and co-founder of Tony! Toni! Toné! is spearheading a one-man show, complete with music and stories, of which he has plenty to share.

🎸 Tuesday: Legendary hard-rock band Queens of the Stone Age take the stage at the Met Philadelphia on Oct. 7 for the group’s “The Catacombs Tour.”

There’s plenty more arts happenings to share, but for now, enjoy these upcoming concerts, musicals, and exhibitions in Greater Philadelphia. The arts welcome you and others with open arms.

