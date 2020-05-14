The new normal has become, well, normal. But what happens ... next? This week, we’ve got some strategies to deal with the anxiety about what happens when things change again. And if you need a break from cooking, we’ve got some great takeout spots in the suburbs. But before we get there:
- When will we reopen? by Jonathan Lai
- Can I expand my quarantine circle? by Grace Dickinson
- Is it safe to go to my doctor’s office? by Sarah Gantz
- Is my mask less effective if I wear makeup? by Elizabeth Wellington
- I’m working from home now. So I can deduct my office space on my taxes, right? by Andrew Maykuth
- I lost my health insurance when I got laid off during the pandemic. How can I get coverage? by Juliana Feliciano Reyes
- Do coronavirus ‘wave parades’ for schools and birthdays violate the stay-at-home order? by Kristen Graham
We’re getting the hang of our new normal. But what about the next one? There’s — understandably — a creeping anxiety about what our lives will look like on the other side of this, when we move into the yellow phase, and more of our communities start to open up. Elizabeth Wellington found some great strategies to help cope with that next set of unknowns.
- Control what you can. Keep washing your hands, and wearing a mask. This will help you find a level of comfort because you are doing your best to keep yourself and your family healthy.
- Let go of what you can’t. Try not to judge how others act, and practice gratitude instead. “Trying to control things you can’t control just makes everything worse,” said Thea Gallagher, an assistant professor at the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety at Penn Medicine.
- Don’t dwell on the worst-case scenario. You have to believe your diligence will pay off. “Watch out for the group mentality,” said Steven Rosenberg, an Elkins Park-based behavioral therapist. “That fosters negativity and it will paralyze you.”
- Watch and wait. This is a time to know your boundaries, said Richard Orbe-Austin a New York-based psychologist. Don’t rush yourself back. Do what feels right for you. "We all are tasked with doing what’s best for us and not being afraid to advocate for ourselves when we feel uncomfortable.”
For more useful ways to handle our unique anxiety right now, read Elizabeth’s full piece.
Happy hour is about to get happier. The big news this week: The cocktails-to-go bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate, and is on its way to Gov. Wolf to become law. Which means, as Mike Klein writes: “An icy margarita with your to-go order of tacos is close to becoming a reality." Cheers to that.
Another bright spot, if you need a break from the kitchen and your takeout go-tos need a refresh: Craig Laban compiled your favorite takeout spots in the Philly suburbs and South Jersey. Among them:
- Montgomery County: Ripplewood, Bluefin, and Po Le
- Bucks County: Charcoal BYOB, Domani Star, and Pineville Tavern
- Chester County: Andiario, Mi Pais, and Estrella Tacos y Mas
- Delaware County: Margaret Kuo’s and Gennaro’s Italian Kitchen
- South Jersey: Sagami, Mount Masala Himalayan, and The Farm & Fisherman Tavern
Read why, and what to order, in Craig’s mouthwatering roundup.
