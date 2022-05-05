The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Between celebratory brunches, places to pick up fresh flowers, and curated gift shops to support, there are many ways to celebrate your Mom or the mother figure in your life.

On my personal to-do list: I’m heading to dinner at Le Cavalier in Wilmington.

Time for a game: Can you guess what’s opening this week?

Clues: It has hammocks, a floating bar, and colorful lights. Hint: 🚣‍♀️🌳

Click here if you know the answer.

— Jillian Wilson

Where to go for Mother’s Day brunch

Brunch on Mother’s Day is a tradition for many, whether you’re celebrating your mom, grandma, aunt, sister, a mother figure in your life, a mom friend, or yourself, and there are many spots in the Philadelphia region that are serving a special Mother’s Day brunch this Sunday. Contributor Carolyn Desalu shared the best spots for Mother’s Day brunch, and here are a few of my picks for a special, celebratory meal.

Heritage. In addition to its regular weekend brunch offerings, Heritage in Northern Liberties will add several special Benedicts including prosciutto, crab, and a vegetarian avocado. For $45, a make-your-own-mimosa kit includes a bottle of sparkling wine and choice of two juices, allowing you to tweak your own drinks at the table. Local pianist and jazz singer V. Shayne Frederick will perform, making the dining experience even more festive.📍 914 N. Second St., 🌐 heritage.life

The Olde Bar. Kick-start brunch with a complimentary mimosa for moms at The Olde Bar. Eat in the new library nook-themed dining room and indulge in lobster Benedict, baked eggs, chicken fried turkey, smoked salmon, croque madame bread pudding, and more.📍125 Walnut St., 🌐 theoldebar.com

Renault Winery. Reserve seating for a ballroom brunch at Renault Winery. Offerings include pastries, brioche French toast, cheesy grits, breakfast meats, honey dipped chicken, shrimp scampi, an omelet station, and more. Linger at the free-to-attend BLOOM Flower Festival on-site, featuring craft vendors and live music. Brunch, $25 for children 2-12; $62 for adults. Seating times: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Festival access is free.📍 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ, 🌐 renaultwinery.com

Here’s where to go for Mother’s Day brunch in Philly.

Spring toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🛍️ First Friday in Old City (Community / in-person / shopping / free) First Friday began 30 years ago as a collective of open houses among art galleries. This weekend, celebrate three decades of collaboration with a free documentary screening of 30 Years of First Friday at the Betsy Ross House. After, you can head into Old City’s galleries and restaurants for a classic First Friday experience. (Free, May 6, 8-9 p.m., 239 Arch St., streetsdept.com)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

💐 Where to order last-minute flowers for Mother’s Day

No matter the holiday, a bouquet of fresh flowers is a nice way to show your love. Flowers also make a great Mother’s Day gift — especially as spring blooms pop up.

If you need last-minute flowers, try Market Blooms at Reading Terminal Market, where pre-made bouquets are available without an advance order, Triple Tree Flowers at both Clark Park and Rittenhouse Square farmers’ markets this weekend, or Vault + Vine where dried floral arrangements are available.

Place those orders soon, Mother’s Day is just a few days away. Here’s our guide to the best florists in Philly.

More ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

🤓 A good thing to know

Through May 6, the Mexican Cultural Center celebrates Mexican restaurants from Philly to Camden with a special restaurant week where 19 restaurants including Mole Poblano, Las Bugambilias, and Café y Chocolate have special menus and deals available for guests.

