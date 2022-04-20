Cocktails, cannoli, cemitas, and sorcery are all on the Philadelphia-area restaurant menu as dozens of new establishments are projected to open in the next 90 days.

We’ll start with a success story: Brittany Tolliferreo, a West Philadelphia bank worker who loved fried chicken, set out in at 2019 to out-hustle Chick-fil-A (in terms of job opportunities, customer service, and tasty food). She and partners just opened their third Chick-a-Boom, at Frankford and Castor Avenues, supplemented by a truck at 24th Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia. Specialties are lavishly topped chicken sandwiches and waffles.

Here is a sampling of the restaurants on the way sooner, rather than later. (For example: Philadelphia will get a branch of the chic Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Chotto Matte, but that’s not up till fall 2023.)

Keep in mind that opening dates suggested here are estimates. Although: Chicken-tender purveyor Raising Cane’s, making its Philadelphia premiere in University City, has a firm debut of May 12 (well, perhaps it’s a bit crunchy).

Restaurants expected to open ‘soon’

Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co. (April 22): The pioneering Prohibition-style cocktail bar has a new home near Rittenhouse Square, at 1718 Latimer St.

Dom & Mia’s (April 29): First-time restaurateurs Steve and Jenna DeVito are behind a family-friendly bar-restaurant in a former PNC Bank at 145 Saxer Ave. in Springfield, Delaware County, with a something-for-everyone menu and poignant backstory. It’s named in memory of children Domenico James and Mia Isabella, who died of complications of premature birth. The DeVitos, who have 3-year-old Emma and 9-month-old Vincenzo, are supporters of the March of Dimes.

Tresini (504 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler): A top-to-bottom redo of the old Ristorante San Marco in Spring House, this sets up Vetri alumnus, chef Brad Daniels, and partners in a rustic but stylish Italian bar and restaurant. “Tresini” is a made-up word, combining the Italian tre (or three) and asini (donkeys), a gentle jab at their intentions of opening a restaurant during the pandemic.

Nonna & Pop’s: Joe and Vinny Termini have built out a homey pastry shop at 1514 S. Eighth St., across from their South Philadelphia bakery, as a tribute to their parents, Barbara and Vincent Termini Sr. It replaces Mr. Joe’s Cafe, Vince Sr.’s tiny restaurant.

Liberty Point: Billed as Philadelphia’s largest outdoor restaurant, this is a takeover of the exterior of the Independence Seaport Museum (Penn’s Landing at Walnut Street), due to open in early May and built to accommodate 1,400 people in season, with 150 employees, five bars, seven private event spaces, and views of the Delaware.

Amina: Entrepreneur Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon will finally open this 70-seat Southern dinner and brunch spot at 104 Chestnut St. in Old City. Decor is loaded with figures depicting female African warriors. It’s up for late April or early May.

Pita Chip: The falafel and shawarma shop will open an expansive third location at the Oxford Oaks Shopping Center in Yardley at the end of April or early May.

Rosa Mexicano: Splashy syndicated Mexican eatery out of New York City replaces Besito in Suburban Square (105 Coulter Ave.) in Ardmore in early to mid-May.

Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill: Peter Dissin, who recently closed his Center City seafood restaurant Pinefish, will open at 128 Fayette St. in Conshohocken in May.

The Spanish slang verb chingón (which has all sorts of meanings in Mexico, including “cool”) figures into two newcomers: La Chingonita, which Rebecca Baez and Omar Martínez started as a truck, is prepping for a May 3 opening of its Fishtown brick-and-mortar at 413 E. Girard Ave. (the former Sketch Burger), while chef Carlos Aparicio is saying “end of May” for El Chingon, specializing in cemitas, at 1524 S. 10th St., near Passyunk Crossing.

Raising Cane’s: The celebrated chicken-tender outlet has set May 12 as its Philly premiere at 3925 Walnut St. in University City. It’s looking at a summer debut at Temple University (Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 12th Street).

The Cauldron Magical Pub: The most ambitious newcomer on this list is looking at a May opening at 1305 Locust St.: a fantasy-themed bar where patrons will get a robe to wear and mix their own cocktails. Expect lots of fire, smoke, and magic, and potential for family-friendly activities.

Casa Mexico: Chef Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa fame is expanding next door into 1132 S. Ninth St. with guisado-style tacos.

Louisa: Chef Stephen Vassalluzzo is reconfiguring his posh, long-running Rittenhouse BYOB Caffe Casta Diva (227 S. 20th St.) into a more casual pasta- and pizza-forward concept.

Joseph’s Pizza: The landmark Fox Chase pizzeria, attached first to Ristorante DiLullo and later to Moonstruck (7947 Oxford Ave.), is being revived by Joseph Forkin, Jimmy Lyons, and Matthew Yeck of Gaul & Co. Malt House. These partners also bought Moonstruck but are not yet disclosing their plans to redo it.

The Jim: The eagerly awaited bar from Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara (Fergie’s Pub, The Goat) and restaurateur Tony Rim (1225 Raw, The Foodery) at Eighth and Morris Streets is looking at mid-May. (“Honey, I’m going to The Jim.” Hilarity ensues.)

Sabrina’s Cafe: The bruncherie branch at 21st and South Streets, with a liquor license, has targeted the week of May 20.

Paulie Gee’s Soul City Slice: Paulie and Derek Giannone are building out the former Amis Trattoria (412 S. 13th St.) into a retro slice shop. Health inspections are expected in early May.

Borda’s Italian Eats: Franco Borda, who ran the opera-themes High Note Cafe at 13th and Tasker Streets in South Philadelphia for years, is converting part of the restaurant to a casual pizzeria run by son Anthony. He said he’ll revive the old place on the corner in 2023.

‘Late spring’

The unnamed Stephen Starr cafe on the plaza outside the Comcast Center at 1701 JFK Blvd.: There’s been nothing official from either Starr’s camp or Comcast.

Brazas BBQ Chicken: Juan Placencia had a hit with his Peruvian-style chicken and scratch sides in a Philadelphia ghost kitchen, though he’s put that on hold pending the opening of a shop at 326 South St. that will celebrate his culture.

Fiore Rosso: Marc Vetri hits the Main Line with an Italian steakhouse in Bryn Mawr Village (915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr), the former Enoteca Tredici.

Roxanne: The very well-traveled Alexandra Holt, a military kid naming the place after her mother, is setting down roots in South Philadelphia, taking part of the shuttered Sabrina’s Cafe at 912 Christian St. for an American BYOB. She loves to mix the sweet and savory, hence the snacks list including togarashi canele filled with pimento cheese; sfogliatelle filled with pea, morel, and goat chevre; éclair with an everything-spice choux and crab salad filling; a savory ice cream cone with raclette ice cream and caviar; and poppyseed strudel with beets, stracciatella, and za’atar.

Nipotina: Marlo and Jason Dilks of P’unk Burger and the Slice Pizza locations, are opening a sandwich shop at 21st and Wolf Streets in West Passyunk.

Beyond (as in summer)

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, a syndicated restaurant, will open on two levels of 1721 Chestnut St. Cool sushi concept: Your plates on the conveyor belts are color-coded by price. You rack up enough plates to win prizes. Looking at summer.

Manatawny Still Works will open two additional tasting rooms this summer. One is set for 49 W. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore, and a second will follow shortly after on North Lee Street near Thompson across from Pizzeria Beddia in Fishtown.

Bark Social: Not much official intel on this Maryland-based social club with activities for dogs and their owners (and with a human bar serving beer, wine, and coffee), which inked a spot at 3738 Main St. in Manayunk.

Tabachoy: Chance Anies of this Filipino-themed cart is looking at a late summer for openingat 1300 Federal St.

Enswell: Rival Bros Coffee’s location at the Touraine (1528 Spruce St.) is being converted into to an all-day cafe with a bar partnership with New Liberty Distillery.

Nano’s Tortillas: Nano Wheedan, who brought Austin breakfast tacos to town, will open an eatery in the triangle-shaped building at Seventh, Passyunk, and Christian Streets that previously housed El Bocado.

Tacconelli’s Pizza’s Maple Shade location will spin off a shop at 164 N Haddon Ave. in Westmont.

Bankroll: Groundbreaking is set for next week for this tech-based sports and entertainment center with a Stephen Starr restaurant, coming to 1910 Chestnut St., formerly the landmark Boyd Theater.