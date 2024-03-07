🌻 All the shows you need to see this spring | Things to Do

This week the city has been rainy and gloomy, and I’m not just talking about Jason Kelce’s retirement. (We already miss you!) Spring showers have arrived, bringing that lovely mix of confusing warmth and frizz-inducing humidity. The new season also means there’s a fresh slate of incredible things to do, whether you’re looking for a pop concert, art exhibit, or classical show — and we’ve got you covered with the Inquirer’s Spring Arts Guide. What are you most looking forward to this season? Let me know!

We’re also looking forward to Beanie Sigel’s birthday concert, exploring the thriving darts scene, and checking out the new film Cabrini.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Spring is in the air and there’s so much incredible fun to have as the weather warms up in the coming weeks. Explore the season’s amazing lineup with everything from theater to jazz to classical to visual art.

🎤 Yeah yeah yeah yeah: Bad Bunny will be crooning at Wells Fargo Center next month — look out for more stories about what the Puerto Rican icon means to Philadelphians. Plus, it’s a packed season for concerts, from Jon Batiste to Mannequin Pussy to the Roots Picnic. Make your plans now.

🧶 Haters, back off: Philly textile artist Qualeasha Wood is in the spotlight for her intricate, shocking tapestries that interrogate the varied and challenging experiences of Black queer women on the internet. One of her works is currently on view in the Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

🎺 Young and old: This season’s jazz lineup brings all generations together, from octogenarians to emerging talent. Catch Terence Blanchard, Ruth Naomi Floyd, Sun Ra Arkestra, and many more upcoming acts.

🎨 Learn his name: Alexey Brodovitch, former art director of Harper’s Bazaar, gets his first major museum exhibit in the U.S. at the Barnes Foundation, where his outsized influence on modern art and photography will be on full display.

🎭 Curtains: The plays and musicals coming to town this Spring are epic, mythical explorations of what it means to be human. Here’s a preview of 10 notable productions, along with suggestions on where to eat nearby.

🎹 Strings to make your heart sing: The classical music scene will bring great classics with a twist, along with a slate of excellent talent and the debut of the Philadelphia Organ Festival. See pianist Mitsuko Uchida, the clarinetist and flutist in The Brothers McGill, La bohème and other great concerts.

🖌️ Brilliant brush: Pennsylvania-born impressionist Mary Cassatt broke rules throughout her career, including during her time as a PAFA student. Her relentless work ethic is the subject of a new exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art that asks whether her paintings made pointed statements about the value of women’s work.

🪩 Boogie wonderland: There’s something for everyone in this season’s dance lineup, from the legendary Philadanco to the trippy MOMIX, including outdoor performances by BalletX. Here’s what else is new and noteworthy.

🖼️ Cool and contemporary: Artists Tomashi Jackson, Dominique White, Alberta Whittle, Nontsikelelo Mutiti are transforming the Institute of Contemporary Art with large, astonishing works examining Black feminism, social justice, and history in three stunning exhibits.

The thing of the week

It’s Oscars weekend! We’re about to see one of the most Philly awards ceremonies ever, with hometown heroes Coleman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph all nominated for acting categories. Before cheering them on, watch the new trailer for Coleman Domingo’s latest movie, Sing, Sing, about incarcerated men who use theater to survive. Coming to theaters in July, it’s sure to be a tear-jerker.

Your weekly social calendar

🩰 Meet the sister ballerinas: Six sisters all dance ballet, and three of them are part of American Repertory Ballet. With such a talented family, it’s no surprise that they’re also famous on social media. Meet the New Jersey-based Quiner Sisters.

🎸 Must-see shows: Pop music critic Dan DeLuca has a bunch of suggestions for who to see this weekend, including Tank & the Bangas, the Slide Away festival, and legendary Beanie Sigel, who’s celebrating his 50th birthday at the Met. Here’s who else is playing in Philly.

🎯 Bullseye: Can you hit the mark? There’s a thriving dart league in Philadelphia and it’s a surprisingly large and friendly scene.

🎥 Meet mother: A new film with Philadelphian David Morse tells the story of Mother Cabrini, a Catholic nurse who visited the city several times and was the first American to be canonized. Here’s what you need to know.

🎸 Look ahead: After postponing several shows last year, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band are headlining a festival in Asbury Park this summer.

📖 A different kind of book club: Far from the Book Club of Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda fame, this new group in Philly invites people to read together in silence.

🦅 Tribute to the flying Eagle: Jason Kelce is retiring, but fan art of him remains super popular, from his Mummer costume to his shirtless antics. Here’s where you can find great Kelce art.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Cannonball Crash, the PHS Flower Show, and (re)Focus 2024.

❓Pop quiz

Which one of these Philly films was NOT an Oscar nominee or winner?

A) Harriet

B) Silver Linings Playbook

C) Creed

D) The Irishman

I’m binge-watching the remake of Avatar the Last Airbender and even if it’s not as good as the original, I still love being in that universe. What are you watching? Let me know!