10 plays you shouldn’t miss this spring. And where to eat before or after

It’s the season for epic, large-scale storytelling in Philly’s theater scene. Parables abound as the gods have come to play, whether they’re from Greek mythology (Hadestown, Hurricane Diane), China (The Good Person of Setzuan), or the French Antilles (Once on This Island). Three-hour dramas (The Lehman Trilogy, Father Comes Home From the Wars) will be tests of endurance for the actors and the audience. Here’s all the exciting work coming to stages in and around Philly this spring, and some suggestions for where you can grab a bite and a drink near the theaters.

‘The Lehman Trilogy’

Arden Theatre

Oppenheimer meets Wolf of Wall Street in this epic Tony-winning drama told over three hours about the rise and fall of the Lehman brothers. Just a trio of Philly actors — Akeem Davis, Charlie DelMarcelle, and Scott Greer — play Mayer, Emanuel, and Henry Lehman, as well as dozens of other characters in this Olympic-level stage challenge.

March 7 to April 7, Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, 215-922-1122 or ardentheatre.org

For dinner: If you think a fancy meal pairs well with a play about an investment firm, Old City has options. There’s Northern Italian stalwart Panorama wine bar, stylish sushi-maker Tuna Bar, exacting-yet-fun French staple Forsythia, and the perpetually excellent Fork, of course. Too rich for your blood? Try Olea, a classic BYOB.

‘Frozen’

Academy of Music

Prepare to have “Let It Go” stuck in your head yet again as the icy kingdom of Arendelle descends on Philadelphia. The musical stays close to the blockbuster film about two estranged sisters who rediscover their unbreakable bond, with additional tracks from the same songwriters. Keep an eye out for Sven the reindeer and the goofy snowman Olaf, who come to life as puppets.

March 21 to April 7, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

For dinner: The real question here is, where can you eat with kids in Center City? This may hinge on how old (or well-behaved) they are. Parc has a reputation for being surprisingly family-friendly. Bud & Marilyn’s is closer, with a cozy vibe and a very approachable menu. Seorabol could be a lot of fun, too. Sahara Grill is more casual (and couldn’t kabob pass for nuggets?). If that’s all too nerve-wracking, there’s always IHOP.

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

Walnut Street Theatre

The legendary Carole King is in the spotlight in this jukebox musical spanning decades of her singing and songwriting career, from “Natural Woman” to “You’ve Got a Friend.” It’s a jam-packed show with more than 24 songs underscoring King’s lyrical talent and following her journey partnering with her husband Gerry Goffin before breaking out and going solo.

March 26 to May 5, Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., Philadelphia, 215-574-3550 or walnutstreettheatre.org

For dinner: You’re a stone’s throw from the new High Street here, so that’s a no-brainer. If it’s mobbed try Kanella for a shareable Mediterranean feast or Hi-Lo Taco for laid-back Tex-Mex with a full bar.

‘The Good Person of Setzuan’

Wilma Theater

Renowned German playwright Bertolt Brecht penned this parable set in China in 1941, though he had never set foot in the country. In the play, three gods want to know whether people can truly be good. After a young woman shelters them for a night, they reward her to see whether she can remain charitable — and her life only becomes more complicated. Full of cross-dressing and critiques of capitalism, this interpretation from director Justin Jain promises a “radically reclaimed” version using Tony Kushner’s adaptation.

April 2-21, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, 215-546-7824 or wilmatheater.org

For dinner: You could try to get in at buzzy newcomers Kiddo or Miss Saigon, or go somewhere slightly more established (and maybe less besieged by crowds). How about some tabletop barbecue and soju towers at Jomon Japanese BBQ? Or Thai tapas — think pork dumplings and curry puffs — at Grandma’s Philly?

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Theatre Horizon

Thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2021 film adaptation starring Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical has seen a renewed surge of popularity. It centers on a struggling playwright in New York striving to be recognized for his talent, reflecting Larson’s life before he wrote the smash-hit emotional roller coaster Rent. This rock musical is more upbeat. Broadway veteran (and Philadelphian) Robi Hager codirects and stars in this fresh production.

April 4-14, Theatre Horizon, 401 DeKalb St., Norristown, Pa., 610-283-2230 x1 or theatrehorizon.org

For dinner: Norristown’s two food-centric claims to fame — the Zep at Lou’s Sandwich Shop and tomato pie from Corropolese — lend themselves better to takeout. For a sit-down dinner close to the theater, try longtime town staple Taqueria La Michocoana, which has a full bar and a vast menu of Mexican delights.

‘Hadestown’

Academy of Music

Two Greek myths — the love and loss between Eurydice and Orpheus, and the reason-for-the-seasons marriage of Persephone and Hades — collide in this stunning retelling through a hauntingly exquisite songbook by indie folk lyricist Anaïs Mitchell. We already know how it ends (tragically), but this Tony-winning trek to the underworld is worth taking all over again.

April 10-14, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, 215-893-1999 or ensembleartsphilly.org

For dinner: Stay on theme with close-by Greek options like Estia, Effie’s, and Kanella. (Budget more time for a walk and you could try the new Almyra in Rittenhouse.) Or go Greece-adjacent with another long-running Philly classic, La Viola (Italian by way of Albania).

‘Hurricane Diane’

People’s Light

What if a Greek god was one of us? Meet Diane, a.k.a. Dionysus, a butch gardener who comes to the Jersey Shore (Red Bank, technically) on an environmental mission that starts with enlisting suburban housewives. The gender-bending god — played in this sitcom-like production by nonbinary actor Rami Margron — brings that signature bacchanalian whirlwind of chaos, wine, comedy, and, in this case, climate conservation.

May 1-19, People’s Light, 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, Pa., 610-644-3500 or peopleslight.org

For dinner: The now-classic, wood-fired fare and sprawling Italian wine list at Restaurant Alba might pair well with this one. For something new, check out Joey Chops, the family-friendly steakhouse in the overhauled Stove & Tap. For something more casual and affordable, try Fattoush Mediterranean Grill.

‘An Army of Lovers’

Proscenium Theatre at the Drake

Prolific local playwright R. Eric Thomas — who also writes best-selling books and television scripts — delivers endlessly funny and incisive queer stories. His latest work, billed as “Succession meets Audre Lorde” and produced by Azuka Theatre, follows a queer activist invited to a big company’s first Pride event. But she’s not there to be a compliant token or corporate shill, and the result is far from celebratory.

May 2-19, Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St., Philadelphia, 215-563-1100 or azukatheatre.org

For dinner: The Gayborhood’s trove of restaurants and bars is just across Broad Street, but keep in mind: At least three hot new(-ish) bars — Andra Hem, Superfolie, and Enswell — are basically right here, not to mention the unbeatable beer bar, Monk’s Cafe.

‘Once on This Island’

Arden Theatre

This loose adaptation of The Little Mermaid set in the French Antilles centers on Ti Moune, a young Black orphan who was saved by the gods of the island as a child. Raised by so-called peasants, she falls in love with a light-skinned, wealthy man from the other side of the segregated isle but neither of their families approves. The god of death can’t help but intervene, tricking Ti Moune in a quest to show that death is stronger than love — and she fights to prove him wrong.

May 16-June 16, Arden Theatre, 40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, 215-922-1122 or ardentheatre.org

For dinner: Maybe this show’s setting will put you in the mood for seafood. Plenty to be had in Old City, however you like it. There’s sushi at Tuna Bar, oysters at the Olde Bar or Royal Boucherie, shrimp and grits at Cray Taste, and jumbo lump crab cakes at Amina.

‘Father Comes Home From the Wars’

Quintessence Theatre

Pulitzer-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks’ critically acclaimed Civil War play is a heart-wrenching story about Hero, an enslaved man promised freedom if he takes up arms for the Confederacy. Insightful, surprisingly funny, and intricately layered, the epic play is essential viewing for anyone who only recently started recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday.

May 29-June 16, Quintessence Theatre, 7137 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, 215-987-4450 or quintessencetheatre.org

For dinner: For better or worse, Mount Airy doesn’t see much turnover, so our picks may sound familiar: Jansen is the go-to dinner choice, Jyoti Indian Bistro is a BYOB option, Töska has wood-fired pizza and in-house beer, and Bar Lizette is the spot for fancy cocktails.