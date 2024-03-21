🌸 Philly in bloom | Things to Do

It’s officially spring but in typical seasonal fashion, this week certainly didn’t feel that way. So much for putting our coats away.

This weekend, explore cherry blossoms in bloom around Philly, see the epic three-hour-long drama The Lehman Trilogy, check out new contemporary art, and try a new winery in Fishtown.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Amid the various beautiful flower trees in the city, cherry blossoms deliver gorgeous pink and white hues that always stand out — and make for great selfies. These trees have a long history in Philadelphia dating back to the early 1900s and varieties of cherry blossoms can be found all over the city if you know where to look. To help folks find and identify all the lovely cherry blossoms, we created an illustrated guide (and map!).

Your weekly social calendar

🎨 Thankfully not lost: Renowned sculptor John Rhoden created incredible art in Philadelphia, but sadly some of the works were lost over time. One of his unforgettable works sits outside of the African American Museum of Philadelphia (you’ve probably walked by it) and he’s also the subject of a retrospective currently running at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

💰 The Oppenheimer of plays: The award-winning drama, The Lehman Trilogy, challenges just three actors to play dozens of characters over the course of three hours to chart the Lehman family’s 164-year journey from shopkeepers to Wall Street titans before the 2008 financial crisis. I spoke with freelance theater critic Alix Rosenfeld about the play’s big swings and misses.

Advertisement

🖼️ Contemporary takeover: Three exhibits have transformed the Institute of Contemporary Art with large-scale paintings, elaborate mixed-media works, and stunning sculptures that incorporate Black feminism and social critique. Admission is free.

🍷 Sip something good: After moving around for the last few years, local winery Mural City Cellars is opening a new (permanent) location in Fishtown on Friday. Here’s what you should know.

🍄 Foraging fun: Fungi curious? Pittsburgh forager Barbora Batokova helps people identify, forage, and cook wild mushrooms as a hobby and now she’s written a book about the subject. Her first rule for beginners: Learn what can kill you, then go have fun.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Science After Hours: Spectacular Spectacular, Pancakes & Booze Art Show, and Solo Society Thrift Market.

The thing of the week

Calling all beer lovers: How much do you know about the history of women in beer making? To mark Women’s History Month, head to Roxborough’s Pocket Park for a celebration from New Ridge Brewing Company featuring live music, local women vendors, and a talk from Philly beer historian Tara Nurin, author of A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse: A Forgotten History of Alewives, Brewsters, Witches and CEOs. Yes, there will also be beer. (Saturday, March 23, 12pm-4pm.)

Springtime and beyond

🥘 Get outside: Looking for fun recommendations on South Street? We’ve compiled a guide to the neighborhood, from where to eat (I love Banh Mi and Bottles), where to drink (Tattooed Mom is a classic), and where to shop (like Retrospect Vintage). Find out whether your favorite spots made the list.

🎤 Hotties on alert: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion just announced her first-ever headlining tour and she’s stopping in Philly in May. Here’s everything you need to know for a Hot Girl Summer.

🤼‍♀️ Knockout plans: WrestleMania is coming to Philly in a couple weeks, but it’s not the only wrestling event around. We’ve got a run down of every wrestling event also happening that week around Philly.

🗡️ See to believe: The World Oddities Expo showcases all sorts of weird, impressive, and wild feats as well as unique art, crafts, and jewelry. Contortionists, taxidermy artists, burlesque performers, and more quirky folks come to Philly next month.

🎭 Broadway on Broad Street: Take a look at next year’s lineup of Broadway musicals and dramas coming to Philadelphia, including MJ: The Musical, The Wiz, & Juliet, and Some Like It Hot.

🦆 Digital tour: While it’s still chilly, you can take a virtual walk through nearby John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, where special, rare, and endangered animals thrive. Learn about the tri-colored bat, great blue heron, Atlantic Coast leopard frog, and other incredible creatures in our illustrated and interactive guide.

❓Pop quiz

What U.S. city is renowned for its cherry blossoms?

A) Seattle

B) Washington, D.C.

C) Newark

D) Detroit

📮 To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This week, I’ve been watching screeners of the upcoming AppleTV+ series Franklin, all about our boy Benjamin (look out for my story, coming soon!). What’s your latest binge-watch? Let me know!