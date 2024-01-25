🎤 15 must-see Philly concerts | Things to Do

Hi folks!

The weather is dreary but no fear — January, arguably the longest month of the year, is almost over. That being said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had.

This weekend, explore the best upcoming concerts, see new art exhibits, snag Phillies tickets, and make those Valentine’s Day reservations.

🎤 Winter concerts are heating up

Kicking off tonight with the one and only Madonna, there’s a huge list of excellent upcoming concerts this season. It’s great news for fans of Mitski, Boyz II Men, Tinashe, Stevie Nicks and many more.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

⚾ Act fast: Tickets for the Phillies home opener (facing the Atlanta Braves on March 28) went on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know.

🍽️ Make that rez: Valentine’s Day dinner reservations are disappearing as we speak, so it’s best to snag that spot now.

🍲 And the (almost) winners are: Philadelphia’s restaurants! The James Beard Awards announced ten semifinalists in Philly, including outstanding chefs and restaurants. Find out where you should be eating.

🎻 For sad, beautiful listening: Brahms’s popular but rarely performed composition “A German Requiem” will be performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra this weekend with renowned violinist Gil Shaham. Find out more.

🎀 Get in, loser: We’re going to Mean Girls Drag Brunch. Wear pink and cheer for the queens in a Mean Girls themed brunch at Dock Street South on Saturday.

🎨 Changing city: In the newly opened exhibit “Ducktown: An Atlantic City Immigration Story” at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, artist Janice Merendino examines how one neighborhood in Atlantic City has experienced immense change and shifting demographics. Though her focus began with wondering who now lives in her grandmother’s house, the show also incorporates drawings from new residents to reflect Ducktown’s recent evolution.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Explore Dinos After Dark at the Academy of Natural Sciences, get new ink at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival, and get discounted dishes for Center City Restaurant Week.

⭐ The thing of the week

Two new exhibits showcase artists creatively responding to what’s happening all over the city: construction.

🖼️ “Construction Time Again” at the Hicks Art Center Gallery: Named after Depeche Mode’s 1983 album, this exhibit features more than nine artists responding to building demolition and new construction in Philadelphia and beyond. Sculptor Nicolo Gentile created artworks from melted down metals from the 12th Street Gym, which was a center of the local gay community before it was demolished. (The exhibit runs through March 9.)

🖼️ “Hearth, Frame, Foundation” at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences: Nonprofit arts organization InLiquid installed artworks from five Philadelphia artists using construction materials like Tyvek and brick to reflect urban landscapes. See elaborate woven Jacquard tapestries created by Annette Cords and Cimone Kind Berman’s glassworks. (The exhibit runs Jan. 26 through May 12, by appointment only.)

✨ Festive winter fun

🎭 If you’re in New York: I know this isn’t in Philly (bring on the angry emails) but if you’re a theater fan looking for affordable opportunities to see Broadway shows, here’s one suggestion — take your family to Kids’ Night on Broadway on Feb. 13. You pay for an adult ticket to one of 14 shows and you can bring along a child or teen (18 and under) for free. Tickets are on sale now.

😆 Who’s coming to town: Are your favorite comedians stopping in Philly this year? We rounded up the funniest stand-up shows that we’re most excited to see.

🎿 Get outside: We’ve got recommendations for the best spots to ski, snowboard, and snowshoe in the Philly area.

🤓 Test your Philly film knowledge: Last week, we published our list of the 50 best Philly movies and I’ve heard so much feedback debating the rankings, praising the effort, and pointing out titles we missed. We’ll have more stories about Philly movies in the coming months, but in the meantime, did you take our quiz? See if you’re a trivia whiz by guessing where some iconic scenes were shot in the city.

🎤 New comic: Up-and-coming comic Hannah Berner is coming to the Fillmore in March to film her first Netflix special — and the shows are already sold out.

❓Pop quiz

Where did Madonna perform the last time she came to Philly?

A) The Fillmore

B) The Met

C) Franklin Music Hall

D) The Mann Music Center

This week, I’ve been listening to so much Shakira, from Laundry Service (real ones know!) to her searing Bizarrap collab. What are you listening to these days? Let me know!