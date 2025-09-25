🍦Sweet treats, Fringe finales, and Lorde on stage | Things to do

Fall in Philly is in full swing, and this week brings a little bit of everything — sweet treats, show-stopping performances, and live music that spans pop to Americana. A DJ-turned-ice-cream-shop-owner is shaking up Kensington nights with cones and vinyl. Fringe Festival is closing out its biggest year yet. And Lorde, Shaboozey, and the Jayhawks headline a busy concert calendar. If you’re looking for something new to do as the season settles in, here’s what’s worth checking out.

This week’s lineup:

🍦 A new twist on dessert: DJ Nash’s Sweet 45 in Kensington mixes ice cream with late-night sets under the El. 🎶 Fringe Festival closes out its biggest year yet with final shows and workshops across the city. 🇵🇷 The Puerto Rican Day Parade transforms the Parkway with music and dance.

Philly’s hottest DJ just opened an ice cream parlor under the El

Philly’s hottest DJ just opened an ice cream parlor under the El. Nashirah Felder, aka DJ Nash, has transformed a long-vacant Kensington storefront into Sweet 45 — part scoop shop, part listening room, part late-night party spot. Expect flavors like bourbon peach cobbler, salty caramel, and mango water ice, plus housemade toppings like Scotch bonnet honey and guava puree. Come by for a cone, stay for the vinyl, and swing back after dark when DJs take over the space.

The best things to do this week

🪄 A wave of a wand: Harry Potter fans assemble at Marian Anderson Hall for a night of harmonious tunes from 2002’s Chamber of Secrets with the Philadelphia Orchestra from Sept 26-28.

🕺 Light up the dance floor: The America’s Got Talent sensation iLuminate will take over the Miller Theater for a night of fast-paced, neon-lit choreography.

⛴️ Some waterfront fun: Penn’s Landing and Camden’s Wiggins Park team up for a free day of RiverLink Ferry rides, bird shows, sailboat races, and other family-friendly fun at the Delaware River Festival.

🇵🇷 Parade down the Parkway: On Sunday, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be transformed into a vibrant day of assembly for the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Mt. Airy Arts Festival, Apple-A-Day Cider Social, and Dining Under the Stars in Media

The thing of the week

While the fall arts season is just beginning, the month-long Philadelphia Fringe Festival is coming to a close this weekend.

This year marked the biggest Fringe Festival in its history. It featured more than 300 events and expanded its performance hubs to all corners of the city.

To celebrate the arts and commemorate such an achievement, stop by the final showcasing of international shows, workshops, and other experiences until next year’s festival comes around.

Fall fun this week and beyond

🖌️ Final curtain call: Germantown Art & Sound, a monthly community art show, makes its final call for 2025. Artists Drew Levan and Kaya Proctor are among the featured creatives who will close out this year’s events. The BYOB event will have music from DJ Heat_wav, complimentary wine, and food available from the Philly Cinco De Mayo food truck.

⚾ Land some Red October merch: With the Phillies Red October approaching, it’s time for fans to stock up on new gear for this year’s playoff run. Lucky for you, there’s plenty of local designers offering merch for the future World Series winners (fingers crossed).

🚴‍♀️ Pedal through the colors: Fall is prime time to hit Philly’s bike trails, with crisp air and fiery foliage along the Schuylkill River Trail, Forbidden Drive, and the Cooper River paths. Whether you’re chasing peak leaves or just coasting with a pumpkin spice latte in your water bottle cage, the views are worth the ride.

⛲ The final Festival of Foundations: In case you haven’t checked off Longwood Gardens’ Festival of Fountains off your bucket list, stop by for the final run of the spring and summer show on Sunday. Watch as the jet-blasting waters rise 175 feet in the air for the final time until next year. I know I’ll be there.

Our staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend, and columnist Stephanie Farr offers a list of events that celebrate Delco’s 236th birthday and the Delaware County Historical Society’s 130th birthday.

🪕 Thursday: Country star Shaboozey takes the stage at The Fillmore Philadelphia as part of his “Great American Roadshow” tour.

🎸 Friday: The Jayhawks, the wildly under-appreciated Americana band from Minnesota, plays at Ardmore Music Hall on Friday.

🎤 Saturday: Songwriter-producer Cautious Clay, whose latest album, The Hours: Morning, is partly inspired by his move from New York to Philadelphia, opens his tour at the Foundry at the Fillmore on Saturday.

🏁 Also Saturday: Delco’s historical society hosts the first-ever Delco Downhill Derby (aka the “Triple D!”) on Edgmont Street in Media from noon to 5 p.m. The winning team of this kinetic sculpture derby will receive a $500 cash prize and have their name etched on the “William Penn Stump.”

🏃🏽‍♀️‍➡️ Sunday: Visit Delco and the county host the inaugural Delco 10 Miler race from Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence to Subaru Park in Chester. Registration is sold out but you can still cheer participants on as they run the course.

🎸 Monday: Marc Ribot, a Jersey-born jazz, rock, and experimental guitarist who’s played with the likes of Tom Waits and Marianne Faithfull, will celebrate his new album at Solar Myth on Monday and Tuesday.

🎤 Tuesday: Lorde, a New Zealand pop star who’s back to making electro-pop on her latest album, Virgin, returns to South Philly at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

