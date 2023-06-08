PMA’s Vermeer ‘copy’ may be an original — see it for yourself | Things to Do

The atmosphere is totally out of whack today due to smoke coming from massive wildfires in Canada. Officials say the air is unhealthy to breathe and encourage everyone to stay inside as much as possible, so please do that! If you have to go outside, it’s best to mask up to filter out harmful wildfire particles from entering your lungs. That being said, there are still fun (and safe) ways you can pass the time indoors, so try treating this hopefully brief period like a rainy day. This, too, shall pass! In the meantime, stay up-to-date on the weather and any smoke-related cancellations by following The Inquirer’s live blog.

This weekend, examine a mysterious potential Vermeer at PMA, check out Philly’s James Beard Award winners, catch the inaugural North to Shore music fest, and see a “Boob Garden” in South Philly (not making it up!).

This week, I got to see a mysterious and damaged 17th century painting at PMA called Lady with a Guitar. For nearly a century, experts have considered it a copy of Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer, but one scholar recently shocked the art world with his claim that it is a Vermeer original. In response, PMA is putting the work on display beginning June 10, out of its frame and without restoration, for everyone to see it up close for the first time as the investigation into its authorship develops.

🖼️ Indoor fun: Given the unhealthy atmosphere at the moment, you might be looking for activities to do inside. Consider us in rainy day mode and check out the best things to do in the city while remaining indoors. 🔑

🍈 Free the nipple: A “Boob Garden” sculpture in South Philly is turning heads. My colleague Stephanie Farr caught up with the “zany” artist behind the pop-up.

💀 Mutiny at the Mütter: The “disturbingly informative” and quirky Mütter Museum is going through a major transition under its new leadership who want the museum to be about health, not death. Supporters are fighting for its life. 🔑

🏆 And the winners are: Philly restaurants and chefs won big at the James Beard Awards this week. See if your fave spots made the list.

🎶 Your next fest: The first-ever North to Shore Festival kicks off in Atlantic City this weekend with Jazmine Sullivan, Losers Lounge, Jhene Aiko, and so many more.

🥘 Deals and meals: Philly’s Black Restaurant Week ends this weekend, so make sure you scope out the best spots for deliciously discounted dishes.

🏀 Hoop dreams: A new play follows Salama, a Muslim women’s basketball star who faces an off-court challenge when the big championship falls during Ramadan. American Fast is at the Drake through June 25. 🔑

🍴 Party on the street: The free Odunde Festival is one of the largest African American street festivals in the country. There will be music, food, arts, and crafts taking over South Street in a celebration of African culture this weekend.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Buy affordable artwork at Art for the Cash Poor, hear Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith at a Harlem Renaissance cabaret, and scope out the Philly Afro Caribbean Wine Food & Music Festival.

If you’re walking along the Schuylkill this summer, you might notice a new public art installation. Ten metal sculptures comprise Maren Hassinger’s “Steel Bodies,” which was installed this week at the Ellen Phillips Samuel Memorial near Girard Avenue Bridge. The work asks viewers to look through and around these sculptures (which the artist calls vessels) and examine how they frame the nature surrounding them. The exhibit officially opens June 12 and will be up through November. Look out for my story on the behind-the-scenes installation of these massive metal artworks next week!

🎵 Hear an icon: The legendary Patti LaBelle just announced she’s coming to the Met this September to play her first hometown show in four years.

🌳 Adventurous learning: Eager to explore the vast and mystical Pinelands? A one-day course examines the ecological treasure and takes you on guided field trips throughout the area.

💦 Cool down: On the hottest days this summer, spraygrounds and water parks are every kid’s (and parent’s) best friend. We rounded up the best free ones in Philly.

🇫🇷 Ouai, c’est vrai: The new Michelin Guide calls Philly the “Frenchest American city.” What do you think? We were super surprised.

🎤 Can’t miss it: DJ Jazzy Jeff is spearheading a once-in-a-lifetime party celebrating hip-hop classics, inviting 50 legendary old-school emcees to perform in Atlantic City on June 17. Here’s everything you need to know.

🎨 Abstract, but not absent: Philadelphia lost an Ellsworth Kelly piece — but recently gained more. See the new exhibit of Kelly’s drawings at the PMA. 🔑

The Phillies game on Wednesday was postponed due to smoke. It’s the first time a game was called off due to smoke in how many years?

A) 80 years

B) 140 years

C) 25 years

D) 115 years

This week, I’ve been prepping to attend and cover the Tony Awards on Sunday. Any Fat Ham fans here? We’ll be following along as the musical vies to win in five nominated categories. Let me know what other shows or actors you’ll be rooting for!