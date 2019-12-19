A few seats remain to see Rodriguez, the legendary singer-songwriter and subject of the Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man. A self-taught guitarist, Rodriguez started performing in Detroit in the 1960s, taking a hiatus after his first album didn’t take off. But a bootleg recording found its way to apartheid-era South Africa, where over the next two decades, Rodriguez reached rock-star status — all unbeknownst to him. Eventually, two South African fans set out to find him, a story that comes to life in the documentary. Today, Rodriguez tours extensively in South Africa, Australia, Europe, Canada, and the U.S., now making his way to Philly’s newest music venue. — G.D.