It’s the summer of viral pools, ice cream runs, and anti-PSL sentiment | Things to Do

From a for-sale private pool club in South Philly to Diplo runs, Shore escapes, and Ozzy Osbourne’s meltdown in Glassboro, this week’s newsletter has a little chaos, a lot of carbs, and plenty of ways to beat the heat.

This week’s lineup:

If you’ve ever wished you could dive into a private pool in the middle of a Philly summer, you’re not alone. A former members-only swim club in South Philly — complete with a retro cabana, bar setup, and a drained pool that screams restore me — just went viral after a realtor posted about it on Instagram. The 5,500-square-foot property has been on Zillow for nearly a year, but now everyone’s fantasizing about turning it into their personal summer oasis.

The best things to do this week

🍌 Savannah Bananas return to Citizens Bank Park. The viral baseball-meets-circus team is back in Philly July 26–27 with dancing, stilts, and chaos. Tickets are sold out, but resale options are available — if you’re willing to splurge.

🎭 Life of Pi brings theatrical magic to Broad Street. The Tony-winning play — complete with puppets, music, and a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker — sails into Philly and anchors through July 27.

📚 Pick up a gritty read about Atlantic City’s early casino years. A new novel draws from the real-life story of The Sun, a watchdog paper that took on the mob, politicians, and casinos — and paid the price.

🎉 Shop and stroll at East Passyunk’s car-free night market. The Open Streets Passeggiata returns with live music, beachy seating, and an evening of alfresco shopping and sipping.

🏃 Diplo’s Run Club makes its Philly debut. Join a 5K through FDR Park and stick around for a post-run concert featuring Diplo and friends.

🖼️ Germantown Sound Sessions bring the vibes. Local jazz, soul, and R&B acts perform alongside visual art, light bites, and wine. BYOB for extra chill.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Diplo’s Run Club at FDR Park, the Savannah Bananas’ wild baseball antics at Citizens Bank Park, and a new book diving into Atlantic City’s chaotic casino history.

The thing of the week

Ozzy Osbourne died this week at 76 — and Dan DeLuca looked back at his first-ever U.S. show, just down the street in South Jersey. In 1970, Black Sabbath played Glassboro State College … and blew the power. Twice. The show was so cursed, Ozzy screamed “F— America, I want to go home!” mid-meltdown. Here’s what went down — and why the band was banned from campus.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🥯 Six South Jersey bagel shops worth crossing the bridge for. From brick-oven everything bagels to lemon meringue schmear, these spots — in towns like Collingswood, Cherry Hill, and Sewell — deliver chewy, craveable carbs.

🍦 Classic ice cream stands, captured in time. A new photo essay by Tom Gralish celebrates the nostalgia, neon signs, and dripping cones of roadside custard shops en route to the Shore.

🎬 Tina Fey is heading back to the big screen. The Upper Darby native is producing the film adaptation of the Tony-nominated play John Proctor Is the Villain, a modern take on The Crucible.

🫒 Philly’s dirty martinis are getting a glow-up — and it’s all about the olives. From plump Spanish queens to salty little Nicoise, bartenders at My Loup, Oyster House, and Starr spots breakdown which olives belong in which martini (and why it matters).

💦 Is this Philly’s muggiest summer ever? Not quite — but it’s close. Only two years since 1948 have had stickier air between June 1 and July 15. As heat indexes soar and dew points linger, local cyclists say it feels like riding through soup.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best upcoming shows:

🎤 Thursday: Throwback soul star Anthony Hamilton headlines the Dell with Tamar Braxton and Lyfe Jennings. Grace Potter plays Concerts Under the Stars in King of Prussia. In Glenside, Iron & Wine teams with folk supergroup I’m With Her at the Keswick. Drive-By Truckers and Deer Tick hit Allentown, and indie-pop artist Jhariah plays a free show at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

🎧 Friday: Nas performs Illmatic with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann, complete with a preshow DJ set and musical history lesson. Dave Matthews Band kicks off a two-night run in Camden. At FDR Park, Lucy Dacus, Hop Along, and Jay Som lead the first night of the Make the World Better benefit fest.

🎸 Saturday: DMB returns for night two. In FDR Park, Diplo’s Run Club hosts a 5K and DJ set, while other stages host A-Trak and more. Bartees Strange plays a free set at Spruce Street Harbor Park. At the Shore, Pantera plays HersheyPark Stadium and reggae royalty Stephen and Damian Marley headline Ovation Hall in A.C.

🎤 Sunday: Kesha brings her wild pop spectacle to the Mann. Country megastar Shania Twain headlines HersheyPark Stadium. Remi Wolf and Magdalena Bay close out the MTWB benefit fest. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard also take the Mann stage, with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia.

🎸 Tuesday: The Weeknd brings his Hurry Up Tomorrow tour to the Linc, with a second show Wednesday. The Swell Season reunites at the Met, and TV on the Radio launches its six-date tour at Franklin Music Hall.

🎤 Wednesday: Round two for The Weeknd at the Linc. Over in A.C., Chicago performs night two at Hard Rock Live.

Read more music picks.

The take

Fall can wait. We’re in peak tomato and blueberry mode, people. And yet, the PSL truthers are already searching for Starbucks’ fall menu drop like it’s the autumn equinox. Emily Bloch bluntly puts it: “It’s too soon for ‘Pumpkin Spice Season’ so stop asking, you weirdos.” 🍅🍦🍂

Stay cool, eat something frozen, and don’t let the tomato stans down — it’s not PSL season yet.

See you next week,

Sam

Me when I walk into a Shore house and realize there’s no AC. 😵‍💫