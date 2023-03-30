Snag a rez at Philly’s James Beard-nominated restaurants | Things to Do

Spring weather is here, which means it’s the time of year when I always choose the wrong jacket — I’m either freezing or overheating. But at least trees are blossoming! What trees are flowering in your neighborhood? I’ve been eager to see cherry blossoms around town, and I’d love to know what other nature sights I should explore. Drop me a rec!

ICYMI, my name is Rosa Cartagena and I’m the new writer for The Inquirer’s Things to Do newsletter. I’m stoked to share Philly’s fun, weird, and cool events and activities with all of you, especially as we get into warmer weather. You’ll hear from me once a week, and I’d love it if you let me know what you think, too!

This weekend, see a festival of short films in Media, Pa., catch Finnish rocker Ville Valo, check out James Beard-nominated restaurants and bars, and tune into the first Phillies game of the season. (For more fun, explore our regularly updated weekly and weekend events calendars.)

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

This week, the prestigious James Beard Awards released their nominations for outstanding restaurant and best chef, with Philly folks front and center. Rittenhouse’s Friday Saturday Sunday will compete for outstanding restaurant. Nods went to chefs Jesse Ito (Royal Izakaya), Amanda Shulman (Her Place Supper Club), Dionicio Jiménez (Cantina La Martina), and Chutatip ‘Nok’ Suntaranon (Kalaya). Ellen Yin (Fork) is in the running for outstanding restaurateur. Bottom line: Make those reservations sooner rather than later.

⚾ Opening day: The Phillies kick off their season today with a game against the Texas Rangers. Find out when and where you can watch it.

👑 Beheaded and bedazzled: I invited a feminist Renaissance professor to watch the musical Six with me on opening night and we saw everything from weird (Anne Boleyn cosplay) to clever (Tudor Tinder). We had six takeaways.

🍹 Upgrade your cocktail game: Skip the reservation headache and grab a barstool at Philly’s James Beard-nominated restaurants. 🔑

🌴 Cape Verde meets Center City: Two cousins dream about their futures in front of an active volcano in the new play “pay no worship.” Plus, more theater to see around town. 🔑

🍿 Expand your watch list: Catch a variety of short films at Delaware County’s Media Film Festival, now in its 16th year.

🎸 I heartagram you: Former HIM frontman Ville Valo is from Finland, but he has a “spiritual connection” to Philly, which is why he starts his U.S. tour here this weekend. 🔑

🎥 A heartbreaking true story: “How Saba Kept Singing” centers on Holocaust survivor David Wisnia’s remarkable life. The documentary will premiere at the Weitzman Museum.

🩰 Dance break: Philadelphia Ballet announced its upcoming season will begin this fall with the popular classic, Carmen. Alvin Ailey’s The River and Twyla Tharp’s In the Upper Room are among the season’s highlights. 🔑

🎤 In vogue: Madonna will bring her Celebration tour to South Philly in December, so you can plan ahead.

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: See the flag rising in Upper Darby for International Transgender Day of Visibility, explore massive sand sculptures at New Jersey’s Adventure Aquarium, and hear Jane Austen-inspired music at The Woodlands.

The thing of the week

Women’s History Month is coming to a close this week. To continue the celebration, I want to spotlight two Philadelphia trailblazers: Marian Anderson and Gladys Bentley.

Marian Anderson, the legendary opera singer, began her career in the children’s church choir at the Union Baptist Church that was formerly located at 12th and Bainbridge Streets. Black Philadelphians came out in droves to hear the “baby contralto” when she was just eight years old. Her father worked at Reading Terminal Market and her mother was a domestic worker at Wanamaker’s. Anderson went on to become the first African American to sing a leading role in the Met Opera and performed for royalty around the world. Hear her unbelievable story in the full-length documentary that you can stream for free: American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands.

Gladys Bentley was a gender-bending icon of the 1920s who dressed in drag and played a thunderous piano while singing raunchy, explicit lyrics that even Megan Thee Stallion could appreciate today. She grew up in a working-class family in North Philadelphia and she ran away to New York at 16, where she became one of the most famous lesbian singers of the Harlem Renaissance. When she came back to Philly in 1935 to perform at the Memphis Club, The Inquirer wrote: “Miss B is a show in herself…holding the audience from the moment she appears on the floor.” Learn more about Bentley’s life in the short PBS documentary that you can stream for free: American Masters: Gladys Bentley, Gender-Bending Performer and Musician.

Your spring plans have sprung

🍨 Warm-weather treats: South Philly mainstay John’s Water Ice reopens April 3. Plus, outdoor beer gardens are back!

🚗 Pro-tip: Parking doesn’t have to be an expensive nightmare. Here’s how to park for cheap (or free!) in Philly.

🥯 You’re my everything: Obsessed with bagels? We know where to find the best bagels in the city.

🐰 Cook up something good: Try a new recipe for ube hot cross buns, colorful pastries that make a great Easter dish.

🌳 Wonderful sights: The Morris Arboretum will reopen its miniature Garden Railway this May with stunning models of mini-California and mini-New York to celebrate public gardens across the country.

🍷 Rosé all day: There’s a wine bar for everyone, so we rounded up 17 of the best spots for wine-lovers in the Philly region.

Ok so… I went to the Barnes Foundation for the first time.

Impressionist painting is globally beloved, and as a former French major who had to learn Monet from Manet, I have definitely fallen under its spell myself. Walking into the Barnes galleries full of artworks by Cézanne, Renoir, Matisse, and Picasso, among many others, was immensely soothing.

Dr. Albert C. Barnes, of course, was a renowned collector, and I found it fascinating that he explicitly designed each gallery wall and insisted that the displays remained unchanged. The walls are busy and delightful to examine up close, and beyond the permanent collection, the building’s architecture made me feel especially peaceful. It’s an amazing treasure to have in the city. If you get a chance to visit, see: Models by Georges Seurat, Portrait of the Red-Headed Woman by Amedeo Modigliani, Seated Riffian by Henri Matisse, and Two Women Surrounded by Birds by Joan Miró. Looking to access the Barnes and other museums around the city for free? Check out our guide.

❓Pop quiz❓

A new movie puts a popular board game on the big screen. Which game is it?

A) Candyland

B) Risk

C) Battleship

D) Dungeons & Dragons

📮 Write me back to let me know which of the above is correct.

This week, I was most excited for Succession and Yellowjackets to return — they’re both irresistibly cutthroat shows that keep me guessing all season long. What TV are you watching this spring? Let me know!