Sip where it’s always sunny | Things to Do

Today, I’m obsessed with the new trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which comes out in May. The first Nintendo Switch game in the Zelda universe, Breath of the Wild, got me through the toughest pandemic months with its gorgeous world building and challenging quests, and I cannot wait to see all the chaotic adventures that come next. What’s your video game of choice right now? I’m eager to stop by Philly’s board game shops, which I learned about while reporting on the diverse and expansive Dungeons & Dragons community following the release of the new movie Honor Among Thieves. If you have game suggestions for what to play next or where I should go first, please let me know! Plus, hear what Philly’s D&D gamers thought about the movie.

The heat is turning up this week and sadly so are my allergies. If you’ve been sniffling through the day, you’re not alone. Despite the unusually hot weather for April, the good news is the sun is out. Which means, it’s perfect weather to enjoy a good patio or rooftop. We just updated our massive guide to 60 fantastic Philly spots for outdoor fun.

This weekend, we’re excited about the PFS SpringFest, farmers markets, Slow Art Day, and upcoming orchestra concerts in Fairmount Park. (For more fun, explore our regularly updated weekly and weekend events calendars.)

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

I love a good outdoor watering hole, so I’m bookmarking our guide to outdoor dining, including great rooftops and patios you can find all over the city. Find places to sip in the park, hang by the water, and take in skyline views with your favorite bites and brews.

Your weekly social calendar

🍎 Grab your tote: Farmers markets are opening around the city with fresh veggies, fruit, herbs, and more. Find one near you.

🎬 Get the popcorn: Philadelphia Film Society’s SpringFest is this weekend, showing BlackBerry, a look at the company behind the smartphone, and Polite Society, a heist comedy from We Are Lady Parts director Nida Manzoor, among the 18 films on the schedule.

🪵 Intricate designs: “The Mashrabiya Project,” a new exhibit at the Museum for Art in Wood in Old City, centers on the beautifully ornate wooden window shades of Islamic architecture. 🔑

🌊 Go down river: A new exhibit at the Independence Seaport Museum unravels the history of the Delaware.

🥘 Upgrade your dinner plans: The first Africatown Restaurant Week runs through April 16 and highlights African and Caribbean spots — featuring food from Nigeria, Senegal, Jamaica, and elsewhere — mostly along Woodland Avenue.

👟 Counting steps: Neil King Jr. walked more than 300 miles from D.C. to New York and wrote about the experience in his new book, which he’ll discuss at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

🎤 Save the date: After canceling her Wells Fargo Center show last month, SZA has rescheduled for September 26.

🖼️ Take your time: Slow Art Day encourages folks to experience artwork more intentionally by spending 5-10 minutes analyzing certain pieces. Learn more about local participating museums hosting art talks.

🎥 Mr. Potato Head’s desires: The HUMP! Film Festival, curated by sex advice writer Dan Savage, is an amateur indie porn fest covering everything NSFW from Mr. Potato Head’s sex life to queer space cadets in a set of 22 short (and sexually explicit) films. 🔑

📅 On the Inquirer calendar this weekend: Explore the Southeast Asian Market at FDR Park, put on your dancing shoes for LOVE Park’s Salsa & Bachata Dance Party, and experience the wonderfully weird World of Oddities at the Convention Center.

The thing of the week

Walk among larger-than-life-size dinosaurs at the Philadelphia Zoo’s new family-friendly show, “Staying Power: Be Distinct or Go Extinct.” The animatronic dinos and insects — yes, they can move and roar — date back some 100 million years. See a 60-foot-long Giganotosaurus and a 15-foot-tall peacock jumping spider doing a mating dance (not my thing but to each their own), as well as the aquatic Spinosaurus (which makes me worry that modern-day sea monsters are still well and alive).

Your spring plans have sprung

🎭 Existential musings: A slate of world premieres are kicking off around the city, like the Wilma’s Eternal Life Part 1, a quirky play about death.

🎨 Hidden gem: A small white cabin in Pottsville, Pa. hosts exciting and ambitious modern art in a stunning rural community. Learn about the story behind Cabin Contemporary. 🔑

🎹 Music in the park: The Philadelphia Orchestra’s upcoming season at Fairmount Park’s Mann Center spans classics of Beethoven and Tchaikovsky and movie scores like Rocky, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park.

🎟️ Need to know: Ticketmaster has been the source of many concert-goers’ frustrations recently, so we explored how to get tickets without it.

🎸 A closer look: The new documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything examines the “architect of rock and roll,” including one unforgettable set in Atlantic City. 🔑

⚾ Ballgame fun: Phillies Theme Nights offer discounted tickets, freebies, and opportunities to dress in costume and donate to local causes. From Pride Night to Star Wars Night, here’s what to expect this season.

🌿 Rules for lighting up: Planning your shore trip and looking for some canna-guidance? New Jersey’s legalization of recreational marijuana has folks wondering if and how they can legally smoke weed along the shore, and we have answers.

❓Pop quiz❓

Which of these is not a board game shop in the Philly area?

A) The Uncommons

B) Thirsty Dice

C) Redcap’s Corner

D) Alternate Universes

📮 Write me back to let me know which of the above is correct.

This week, I binge-watched the emotionally shattering comic drama BEEF, with knockout performances from Ali Wong and Steven Yeun that I can’t get out of my mind. What show has stuck with you lately? Let me know!