Jake Shimabukuro has been called the “Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” which would seem absurd were it not so accurate. Well-known by his early 20s in his native Hawaii, the now 43-year-old ukulele wiz became a viral sensation when his jaw-dropping, four-stringed rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” landed on YouTube in 2006. Known for both original songs and unique covers of everything from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Shimabukuro just released the jam-infused Trio album with touring band mates Nolan Verner (bass) and guitarist Dave Preston. Opener Sierra Hull has been a mandolin virtuoso and bluegrass star since her teens. — Nicole Pensiero