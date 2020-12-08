Next year will be spent densifying parts of the system and growing Indego into West and South Philadelphia, targeting neighborhoods like Cedar Park and Grays Ferry, said Aaron Ritz, transportation programs manager at the city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability. While Indego is looking to add service in those areas by late summer, its goal is to more than double the entire program to 350 stations throughout the city, including in parts of North and Northwest Philadelphia by 2026. Indego is soliciting feedback as it grows, asking riders where they would like to see a new station through an online form.