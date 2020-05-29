Free parking in Philadelphia is coming to a halt.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority will resume enforcing meter expirations on June 8 per a discussion with Managing Director Brian Abernathy, said PPA Executive Director Scott Petri.
The return to normal will be phased in. On street-signage and parking regulations will be enforced in Center City and University City beginning June 8, while meters and residential time limits will be enforced across the city on June 22.
The approach allows the authority to place “special emphasis on the city’s most congested corridors before expanding to outlying business and residential districts," according to the PPA.
The PPA began the “softening of enforcement” in mid-March in response to the coronavirus, but that didn’t mean an end to ticketing. The authority still enforced safety violations, like double parking, blocking crosswalks or loading zones, during the pandemic. Towing for safety violations has also continued, Petri said.
The directive to resume enforcement came from Abernathy, confirmed city spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco.
“There might be some pushback, but there’s always pushback with a ticket,” Petri said. “We all feel that way.”
The authority is encouraging the use of its mobile meterUP app to have contact-free parking, which can help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
The Philadelphia region is slated to enter the “yellow” reopening phase June 5, which allows more businesses to reopen but not gatherings of more than 25 people. Though, city health commissioner Thomas Farley on Wednesday that it’s “not a guarantee” that Philly will leave “red” next Friday.
“We have to start a process somewhere; we have to start at some point in time,” he said. “And if businesses are going to start to open, then you do need turnover at the curb, otherwise we’ll all be driving around idling and stuck in congestion.”
Regular PPA Center City garage rates will resume Monday, as will the start of 60 days of warning tickets for speeding recorded by new cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard. Once the warning period ends, drivers traveling 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit could face fines between $100 to $150.
SEPTA already restored much of its transit service this month and resumed front-door boarding and fare collection on buses and trolleys. Though it still encourages essential travel only, and riders should expect seats marked off for social distancing upon their return.
SEPTA has not yet announced changes to Regional Rail service, now operating on a very limited schedule.