TL;DR: Even though Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that he would be easing stay-at-home restrictions in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties by June 5, city health commissioner Thomas Farley said today there is “not a guarantee” that would happen. If this region does move into the “yellow” phase by the end of next week, restaurants and food-service businesses would be allowed to serve people in outdoor seating areas, the state said today. Here is a refresher on what you would be allowed to do in the “yellow” stage.
📈 The U.S. coronavirus death toll has officially surpassed 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.
😷 Three out of four Philadelphians believe you should wear a mask when leaving home, according to a new survey. Here are photos of Philly-area statues wearing face masks.
🏥 New Jersey is “well past the peak” of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy says.
🏀 Professional sports teams could resume practices in Philadelphia once the city enters the “yellow” phase of reopening, the state said Wednesday. The NBA’s 76ers have reopened their practice facility in Camden for voluntary, individual workouts while the NHL has announced vague plans to resume its season.
🏖️ The Shore: Point Pleasant Beach is reopening its boardwalk and beaches, and the City of Cape May will allow swimming at beaches beginning Saturday. Wondering if saltwater and sunshine kill the coronavirus? Here’s what science says.
🍕 Local Chef Joe Cicala’s backyard pizzeria has been shut down by city officials.
🍺 Philly’s dive bars have stayed the same for decades. Will the pandemic change them?
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Even though Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that he would be easing stay-at-home restrictions in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties by June 5, city health commissioner Thomas Farley said today there is “not a guarantee” that would happen. He announced 237 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, saying it is “not a number I’m quite as happy about.” But Farley noted that the “overall the trend is still down.” Wolf has a phased reopening plan with the red phase as the most restrictive, and green as the least. If this region did move to the middle “yellow” stage” by the end of next week, here is a refresher on what you would be allowed to do.
If this region does move into the “yellow” phase by the end of next week, restaurants and food-service businesses would be allowed to serve people in outdoor seating areas, the state said today. These restaurants would have to limit occupancy and customers would have to be seated at tables. Even though two Philly restaurants already started taking reservations for outdoor dining, my colleague Craig LaBan wrote how restaurateurs are mostly still trying to figure out what dining during a pandemic would actually look like.
In need of a new quarantine cocktail? Here’s some advice on how to use what you already have to make a great drink. Read more for some recipes and tips.
⚡ J.K. Rowling and The Ickabog: What to know about the new, not-Harry Potter-story that kids are invited to illustrate.
🎶 The Philadelphia Orchestra is giving Penn hospitals a new soundtrack.
💗 When COVID-19 almost wrecked their anniversary, a Philly couple came up with a Plan B+.
- “The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency," The Atlantic reports.
- New research suggests COVID-19 was in the U.S. in mid-February, and that the country missed opportunities to contain the spread, STAT reports.
- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he doesn’t want to make “mass arrests” when people blatantly ignore COVID-19 restrictions, like the recent 200-plus person Memorial Day block party, PhillyMag reports.
