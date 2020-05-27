Even though Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that he would be easing stay-at-home restrictions in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties by June 5, city health commissioner Thomas Farley said today there is “not a guarantee” that would happen. He announced 237 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, saying it is “not a number I’m quite as happy about.” But Farley noted that the “overall the trend is still down.” Wolf has a phased reopening plan with the red phase as the most restrictive, and green as the least. If this region did move to the middle “yellow” stage” by the end of next week, here is a refresher on what you would be allowed to do.