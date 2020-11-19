Nearly $13 million will go toward support, warranty, maintenance, and wireless services, about $1.5 million less than when the board last approved the ongoing annual expense in October 2019. The authority has been able to shift some of the contracted work to in-house resources. It’s a cost SEPTA will need to pay in some capacity to help customers with Key-related questions, especially during peak times, as on Monday mornings when workweek commutes begin, or the start of the month when Key users load monthly passes, said Rich Burnfield, SEPTA’s treasurer and deputy general manager.