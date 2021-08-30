The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to track close to Philadelphia, threatening the region with widespread heavy rains and perhaps the most significant flooding along the Delaware River in 10 years, forecasters are warning.

All of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey and northern Delaware are under a 36-hour flood watch, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the potential of 3 to 6 inches of rain in some areas. Rains are forecast to continue through Thursday morning.

Downpours have been hit and miss around here in the last several weeks, and mostly miss over the weekend. But the official rain gauge at Philadelphia International Airport — known to play a mean game of dodge ball with raindrops — captured 3.17 inches on Saturday, an Aug. 28 record.

While the more-random thunderstorm and shower outbreaks have been coaxing the jumpier streams out of their banks, this time the National Weather Service has “high confidence” that the coverage will be more widespread, said Nicholas Carr, a lead meteorologist at the Mount Holly office.

And rather than just their tributaries, the main stem of the Schuylkill and the Delaware might be vulnerable. “We’re definitely monitoring the river threat,” he said.

About Ida

The day after slamming into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane with peak winds of 150 mph, at 11 a.m Monday Ida was about 40 miles southwest of Jackson, Miss., barely clinging to tropical-storm status.

It will be days before the dimensions of the catastrophe become clearer, but its landfall placed New Orleans in the northeast quadrant of the hurricane, the area of the maximum surge.

It knocked out power to the entire city, where triple-digit heat indexes were in the forecast Monday, and more than a million Louisiana utility customers were powerless during the afternoon.

Ida’s primary threat for the rest of its career will be widespread inundating rains as its remnants follow an arcing track that would take the core of them near Philadelphia.

Rain totals “could easily be 3 to 5 inches” around here or nearby, said Carr. Areas to the north of Philadelphia remain saturated from Henri’s remnants, and soil-moisture levels in the Delaware headwaters are well above normal.

Carr said the most benign track would be more-southerly, south of Philadelphia (sorry Delaware and extreme South Jersey), targeting areas that haven’t had quite as much rain.

About the Delaware

Some significant flooding occurred along the Schuylkill as a result of the remnants of Isaias last August, but the Delaware has been more flood-resistant.

“We kind of make a joke there that the Delaware doesn’t flood anymore,” said Carr. Save for some nuisance flooding, that has been true for the last decade.

“The Delaware is always a tough nut to crack,” he said.

The river hasn’t gone significantly above flood stage since Tropical Storm Irene’s rains in 2011 engorged the river to 23.11 feet at Trenton, more than 3 feet above flood stage. Significant flooding had occurred in 2006 in late June as a result of sequence of rainstorms.

The Delaware waters just haven’t returned to those “elevated levels” that had it primed for flooding, Carr said. On noon Monday, the river at Trenton was at 10.6 feet.

However, rainfall from Bucks County to the New York State line along the river has been well above normal in the last 30 days and the soils are quite wet. Rains to the north would increase the flood threat.

Computer models still hadn’t sorted out precisely where the axis of the heaviest rain would fall, but for now, the weather service says, Philadelphia would be near the bull’s-eye.