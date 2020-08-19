Federal authorities also recently disclosed another arrest, that of Renato Gioe, 52, a New Jersey man who has worked as a debt collector for Par Funding. Gioe was charged under seal in New Jersey on Aug. 5 with loan sharking after the FBI accused him of threatening to kill a client of his employer. Gioe threatened the man after making a personal loan to him, the FBI said. The FBI described Gioe as a Gambino crime family associate and didn’t name his employer in the criminal complaint, but its description matched Par Funding.