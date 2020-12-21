“None of that is necessarily different from what we normally do. The big difference with COVID is all the attention it’s gotten and the speed that’s required,” said Mark Rohlfing, Almac’s vice president for operations. “To have 30,000 patients dosed in three months is a very aggressive study. And in all these trials, the sponsors are trying to get through them as quickly as possible while still adhering to good clinical and manufacturing practices. So we’ve had to make sure we had enough brains and bodies here to do the work.”