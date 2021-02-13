The return of this peculiarly American tradition comes more than 60 years after the drive-in movie heyday. Started in 1933 when the first opened in Camden, the trend peaked in 1958, when there were more than 4,000 of the mobile theaters across the U.S. Since then the numbers have declined sharply and, by the end of 2019, according to the United Drive-In Theater Owner Association, only 305 remained.