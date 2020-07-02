Five of the city’s nine casinos — Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana, and Golden Nugget — opened Thursday. Three more — Caesars, Bally’s and Harrah’s — will open Friday. Borgata, the city’s market leader, will stay closed. Borgata reversed plans to reopen after Gov. Phil Murphy canceled permission to allow indoor dining, further disrupting an industry that has seen its revenues plummet during the pandemic.