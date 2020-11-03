So I hopped in my car and headed to Woodlands Cemetery, on the banks of the Schuylkill in Southwest Philly. There, I met Colleen Gasiorowski, who told me: “For my mother, for Mary [Grew], for Susan B. Anthony for all the women over the years I had to be here and write something” on a white board near the tombstone. “I can’t talk about it without crying.” A few hours later, I was in The Inquirer newsroom trying to write my lovely column, even though with each passing moment it no longer matched the discordant news from CNN coming from my laptop. At some point after 9 p.m., I whipped off my headphones and turned around. About 40 newsroom staffers were looking at the TV, speechless and with a look of utter shock I will take to my own grave someday. On November 3, 2020, there is the chance to undo some of the damage, but something from that moment still seems hopelessly lost. I can’t even guess when the glass-ceiling dreams of Colleen Gasiorowski, Hillary Clinton, or Mary Grew will ever be fulfilled.