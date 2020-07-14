The bad news for Philadelphia’s still relatively new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is that she’s off to a rocky start, with questions about everything from not enough policing on the chaotic first day of George Floyd protests to too much policing when officers tear-gassed protesters on the Vine Street Expressway. The good news is that she has a do-over to get something right that the city’s first-ever Black female top cop allegedly got wrong in her prior tenure in Portland. Oregon. In that West Coast city with so much political strife, critics said Outlaw’s cops were far too lax in dealing with right-wing extremists, including one notorious incident when police knew that the hate group Proud Boys had long guns on a parking-garage roof near left-wing protesters but failed to inform the mayor or public.